Kyle Tucker shares true feelings on playing with Pete Crow-Armstrong in Cubs outfield

The Chicago Cubs have a stellar outfield with Ian Happ in left field, Pete Crow-Armstrong in center and Kyle Tucker in right. Happ is a three-time Gold Glove winner in his position, Tucker has won it once, while PCA looks poised to win his first this season.

Ad

Tucker appeared on the Marquee Sports Network's pre-game show on Sunday, where he shared what it's like to play with Happ and Crow-Armstrong in the outfield.

"I mean, it definitely makes it easier on us having PCA in center," Kyle Tucker said [From 4:42]. "Because he just loves running down balls all over the place. I mean, you don't have to worry about as much of the distance in the gap, cause he can cover so much ground out there."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Tucker added that the 23-year-old shrinks the outfield gap, making it easier for the Cubs' pitching staff. He also pointed out that Crow-Armstrong is having a phenomenal season.

PCA has the second-best odds (per Fox Sports) of winning the 2025 NL MVP, behind Shohei Ohtani. Tucker is not far behind, holding the fifth spot.

The 23-year-old was the 19th pick in the 2020 MLB draft, selected by the New York Mets. He was traded to the Cubs on July 31, 2021, in exchange for Javier Báez and Trevor Williams. Jed Hoyer, the Cubs' president of baseball operations, recently shared insights about the trade.

Ad

Kyle Tucker sees high ceiling for the Cubs

Kyle Tucker joined the Cubs on December 13, in a trade where the Astros acquired Isaac Paredes, Hayden Wesneski and prospect Cam Smith. Trading for "King Tuck" on his walk year garnered criticism, but the 28-year-old's performances for the Cubs have been spectacular.

Jed Hoyer disclosed that they have high hopes of securing Tucker long-term, citing that a potential World Series win would give them an advantage over others in the offseason. Having already won it with the Astros in 2022, Tucker aspires to win the Fall Classic with the Cubs.

Ad

"I mean, the ceiling is winning the World Series," Tucker said [From 0:46]. I' mean, that was our goal coming into the season, going into spring training, and you know, I think we still have a really good shot at that. We have a really good team and, you know, hopefully we can all come together as a group at the end of the year, healthy and playing well, and, you know, get that job done."

Kyle Tucker is expected to enter free agency after this season and will likely be the hottest. With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signing a $500,000,000 extension with the Blue Jays in April, Tucker is projected to make somewhere close to that in free agency. As per Sportrac, Tucker is projected to sign a 12-year contract, worth more than $500,000,000.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Safeer M S Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.



Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.



In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.



When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies. Know More