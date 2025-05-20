Diamondbacks vs Dodgers: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 20, 2025

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers are set to continue their three-game series on Tuesday night, and the visiting team is up 1-0. Arizona picked up an impressive 9-5 win in the series opener, putting the teams closer in the standings.

Ad

The Diamondbacks enter Tuesday night with a record of 26-22, while Los Angeles is sitting at 29-19 on the year. Here is a look at the odds for Game 2 of the series, and predictions that should be made.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers prediction

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is pitching today - Source: Imagn

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson to the mound in this game, and he is 1-1 with a 5.13 ERA this season. Nelson has struggled in recent outings, and he is facing a team that can do some damage.

Ad

Trending

Eugenio Suarez continues to be on a tear at the plate for Arizona as he leads the way with 14 home runs and 38 RBIs. Corbin Carroll is another star who can carry the load for Arizona.

Los Angeles has been a tough team to figure out this season, as the bottom of the order has let it down. Shohei Ohtani leads the way with 17 long balls, but this team needs to be more consistent.

Ad

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is on the mound for the Dodgers, and he is 5-3 with a 2.12 ERA this season. Look for Yamamoto to set the tone as the Dodgers get a win in Game 2 of the series.

Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers 6, Arizona Diamondbacks 4

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers odds

Money Line: Arizona Diamondbacks +195, Los Angeles Dodgers -235

Run Spread: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-105), Dodgers -1.5 (-115)

Total Runs: Over 9.5 (EVEN). Under 9.5 (-120)

Ad

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers injuries

Arizona Diamondbacks injury report:

A.J. Puk (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left elbow inflammation)

Eduardo Rodriguez (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left shoulder inflammation)

Justin Martinez (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)

Jordan Montgomery (LHP): 60-Day IL (Torn UCL)

Blake Walston (LHP): 60-Day IL (Torn left UCL)

Los Angeles Dodgers injury report:

Michael Kopech (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder impingement)

Emmett Sheehan (RHP): 60-Day IL (Recovery from Tommy John surgery)

Ad

Kyle Hurt (RHP): 60-Day IL (Recovery from Tommy John surgery)

Tyler Glasnow (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)

Blake Snell (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left shoulder inflammation)

Kirby Yates (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right hamstring strain)

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers picks

Arizona was able to take control of the series opener, but things will be a bit different in Game 2. Focus on the Dodgers as they get some revenge in this matchup.

Ad

Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers -235

Run Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (-115)

Total Runs: Over 9.5 (EVEN)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More