It goes without saying that Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will have a bitter taste in their mouths after a 4-0 sweep by the Houston Astros. The Yankees were overmatched in every facet of the game, with the Astros securing their fourth World Series appearance since 2017.

New York will go back to the drawing board and reassess its current roster to try to solve what went wrong during the ALCS against the Astros. Despite Houston being the number one seed in the American League, the Yankees' hapless performance in the ALCS has many fans questioning the construction of the team.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo The Yankees' last five ALCS appearances:



2022 - lost to Astros

2019 - lost to Astros

2017 - lost to Astros

2012 - lost to Tigers

2010 - lost to Rangers



The leadership of Yankees manager Aaron Boone has also come under fire, especially after his laundry list of excuses. Fans have been calling for his removal as manager, claiming Boone is the reason for their struggles.

Coach Jimmy Randazzo @JimmyRandazzo Aaron Boone in the playoffs Aaron Boone in the playoffs https://t.co/IKOC1JpFO9

New York Yankees fans have even blamed projected American League MVP Aaron Judge, questioning if he has the composure to succeed in the playoffs. While his struggles this offseason have been well documented, they warrant a deep look.

Fuzzy @fuzzyfromyt Aaron Judge is a saint, and had a historic 2022 season. With that being said, he let the Yankees down. It’s ok to say that. He was awful this postseason. Aaron Judge is a saint, and had a historic 2022 season. With that being said, he let the Yankees down. It’s ok to say that. He was awful this postseason.

Aaron Judge's postseason was the complete opposite of his historic regular season. In 36 at-bats, Judge managed only five hits, ending his postseason with a measley .138 batting average and 15 strikeouts. To say that New York Yankees fans were expecting more would be an understatement of the century.

Throughout his playoff career, Judge has struggled to hit anywhere close to the level we saw during the 2022 regular season. In his postseason career, Judge has only manged a .211 batting average with 66 strikeouts.

However, he does have 13 home runs in 171 postseason career at-bats, which would translate to 43 home runs over a full regular season. So while his batting average has struggled in the postseason, his power numbers are still impressive.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees Aaron Judge on the frustration of losing multiple times in the playoffs:



"It's never fun, but I think when we finally get there and secure this thing, I think it'll make it a lot sweeter going through the tough times like this, that's for sure." Aaron Judge on the frustration of losing multiple times in the playoffs:"It's never fun, but I think when we finally get there and secure this thing, I think it'll make it a lot sweeter going through the tough times like this, that's for sure." https://t.co/27grKdTW8A

Will Aaron Judge remain with the New York Yankees?

Following the World Series, the eyes of the MLB universe will be focused on Aaron Judge and his contract negotiations in free agency. While the Yankees remain the favorites to re-sign Judge, the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and Chicago Cubs may be willing to back up the Brinks truck to land the AL home run king.

