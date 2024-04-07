"Did he yell at Bryce for getting near him?" - Nationals broadcaster's hilarious take on Phillies' Bryce Harper breaking double play attempt

The Philadelphia Phillies have gained another victory over the Washington Nationals, this time with a 5-2 score on Saturday. This is their second victory at Washington’s Nationals Park.

J. T. Realmuto played a significant role in the game, hitting a three-run homer in the third inning. However, the Nationals’ second baseman, Ildemaro Vargas, stole the spotlight with an excellent defensive play.

When the Phillies held a 4-2 lead in the sixth inning, Vargas showed remarkable athleticism by tagging out Bryce Harper at second base. The Nationals’ broadcasting team didn't miss the chance to take a jibe at Harper’s failed attempt while praising Vargas.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Did he (Ildemaro Vargas) yell at Bryce for getting near him? - Nope.”, a play-to-play Nationals commented on-air. “That's part of the game. I love that when you see the second baseman flying across, jumping up a little bit, right? I mean, you see that athleticism, that's missed.”

Expand Tweet

However, Vargas's amazing effort proved futile as the Nationals were unable to score any more runs after Joey Gallo’s two-run homer in the third inning, resulting in another defeat in their home ballpark.

The Phillies need to perform better if they want to reach the top

The Philadelphia Phillies are recovering from a rough start against the Atlanta Braves in the Opening Week of the season. They suffered heavy defeats in the first two games, managing only 7 runs while conceding 21. They won the final game of the series with a close 4-5 victory.

In the following series against the Cincinnati Reds, they lost 2-1, with a total of 13 runs scored against the Reds' 14. Even the Phillies' star pitcher, Zac Wheeler, couldn't support his team in the final game.

However, they broke free from this sense of déjà vu by winning 4-0 against the Nationals on Friday. Aaron Nola performed exceptionally well without conceding any runs for 5.2 innings. Harper, Brandon Marsh, and Kyle Schwarber contributed four runs to secure the victory.

Today’s star is undoubtedly J. T. Realmuto whose three-run home run added crucial momentum. Alec Bohm and Marsh also played important roles in maintaining the lead, while Ranger Suarez held the opposition at bay for six innings, although conceding two runs.

The National League is becoming increasingly formidable, with teams like Dodgers and Giants bolstering their rosters with some of the league's best players. If the Phillies want to reach the top this season, they must perform better and maintain their momentum.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.