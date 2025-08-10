  • home icon
  "Didn't he beat his daughter?" - Fans recall assault charges as Rangers honor Josh Hamilton with HOF blue jacket

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 10, 2025 07:39 GMT
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers - Source: Imagn
Fans recall assault charges as Rangers honor Josh Hamilton with HOF blue jacket - Source: Imagn

Texas Rangers welcomed former hero Josh Hamilton to Globe Life Field on Saturday ahead of their clash against the Philadelphia Phillies. The former outfielder received his Hall of Fame blue jacket from the franchise and threw the ceremonial pitch.

Rangers inducted Hamilton into the Hall of Fame in 2019 but the franchise has faced backlash from fans after honoring the former American League MVP on Saturday.

Several fans commented about Hamilton's past troubles, which included a felony indictment of the former All-Star for allegedly assaulting his teenage daughter in 2020.

"Didn't he beat his daughter?" Wrote a man.
"Bro beats his daughter," wrote another man.
"Imagine if he stayed clean, would've made the baseball HOF," claimed a fan.
The backlash continued.

"He hits little girls, just saying," reminded a fan.
"Painfully on brand for the Rangers to celebrate a child abuser before ever hosting a Pride night," wrote a fan.
"Worst move, child abuser, really? I mean all the respect for his career stuff but that case was crazy bro," wrote another fan.
Hamilton allegedly threw a bottle at his 14-year-old daughter in September 2019 after her comment angered him. The former Rangers outfielder denied the felony charges but later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor in 2022.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy acknowledged Josh Hamilton's talents

Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy reflected on the special ceremony for Josh Hamilton on Saturday. Although the veteran manager never managed Hamilton, Bochy knew about him from his high school days as his brother scouted the All-Star outfielder at Athens Drive High School.

“It was just incredible the talent he had,” Bochy said. "I mean, all facets of the game — defense, offense, there was nothing he couldn’t do. Incredible power, just an amazing athlete. When you look at the No. 1 picks of the last 30 or 40 years, it’s hard to say anyone had more talent that he had.”

Considered one of the best prospects in the country, the Tampa Bay Rays drafted Josh Hamilton in the 1999 MLB draft. He gained recognition for his five-year stint with the Rangers from 2008 to 2012, earning five consecutive All-Star nods along with AL MVP and ALCS MVP titles in 2010 to help Texas to the World Series.

