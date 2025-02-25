Difference between Shohei Ohtani's attitude at Dodgers and Angels stints compared by insider: "He's having a lot of fun"

Shohei Ohtani spent six successful years with the Los Angeles Angels before signing a 10-year, $700 million contract to join the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the 2024 season. Ohtani posted a historic season even though he was unable to pitch. He won the World Series with the Dodgers, while the Angels finished bottom of the American League West.

MLB insider Mike DiGiovanna feels the winning environment of the Los Angeles Dodgers has allowed Ohtani to be more relaxed on the field. He credited the organization for making the two-way superstar feel immediately at home inside the clubhouse. DiGiovanna believes that having a Japanese teammate in Yoshinobu Yamamoto also eased the transition.

On the Dodger Territory podcast on Monday, DiGiovanna offered his thoughts on the first year of Shohei Ohtani in a Dodger uniform (from 13:44).

"He is much more comfortable. I think having Yamamoto here helped last year, and now he has two Japanese teammates. And winning a World Series. There's no replacement; there's no way to top that. He does seem more comfortable," he said. "I think the Dodgers have done a really good job of making him feel more comfortable.

"You could tell he's having a lot of fun, while working his tail off," he added. "You can't forget what this guy is doing."

Ohtani is nearing his return to a major league pitching mound after undergoing an elbow surgery in 2023, which prevented him from pitching last season.

"Being on a winning team had everything to do with it": Mike DiGiovanna on the 50-50 season of Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani won his third MVP title as well as the World Series in 2024 (Image Source: IMAGN)

Shohei Ohtani unanimously won the MVP crown in his very first year in the National League after ending the regular season with 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Mike DiGiovanna said that he wasn't surprised to see the Japanese superstar post a phenomenal campaign after leaving the Los Angeles Angels.

"From a developmental standpoint, what he did last year on the field wasn't something we hadn't seen in Anaheim. It was just to another level," he said.

"Let's be honest, a lot of his numbers came because he was hitting in a tremendous lineup. At least until he was hit leadoff, a lot of guys in front of him, a lot of RBI opportunities.

"The fact that he wasn't pitching allowed him to be more aggressive on the bases," he added. "I just think being on a winning team had everything to do with it."

Ohtani picked up two American League MVP titles with the Angels but didn't play in the postseason.

