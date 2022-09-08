"Dinner for one" - Alex Rodriguez hints at break-up with Kathrynne Padgett, posts a picture of himself dining alone during Yankees game

Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez reportedly began dating fitness influencer Kathryne Padgett eight months after his separation from "On The Floor" singer Jennifer Lopez. It seems, however, like there is trouble in paradise. Per recent reports, Rodriguez and Padgett have called it quits after a whirlwind romance.

The last time Rodriguez and Padgett were spotted together was at the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame celebration in Cooperstown, New York. Rodriguez, a 14-time All-Star, was on the ballot, but due to his 2014 PED scandal, did not receive enough votes to qualify for induction. One of his good friends, legendary Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz did, though.

Although they played on rival teams, Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz maintain a close friendship off the field. When Alex attended the HOF event to honor Ortiz's success, he brought along his Padgett. Kathryne appeared to have had a blast attending the celebrations and was seen posing with Hall of Famer David Ortiz.

"Hall of Fame weekend." - Kathryne Padgett

Per Page Six, an insider said that although the pair have parted ways, there's no bad blood between them.

“They’re good friends – they’re just each single. They broke up, but they’re super tight. It’s all good.”

Speaking of Rodriguez's priorities, the source added:

"He’s concentrating on his family and his businesses.”

By posting an Instagram Story dining alone during a New York Yankees game, A-Rod sent his IG followers a subtle clue about his breakup.

It could be a signal that he is single and ready to mingle once again.

Rodriguez and Padgett first made headlines in January when they were spotted together at a Green Bay Packers football game.

In June, the pair went on a European vacation and toured France, Italy, and Spain.

"How I recommend walking the streets of France." - Kathryne Padgett

It is unknown what went wrong between Rodriguez and Padgett to end their highly publicized affair.

Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett appear to remain on friendly terms

Although rumors of Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett's separation have surfaced online, they continue to follow each other on Instagram.

If fans search for Alex's Instagram account, it says followed by "Katpadgett" under his profile bio.

The same goes for Kathryne. It says followed by "Arod" under her profile bio.

Until now, neither Alex Rodriguez nor Kathryne Padgett have publicly addressed their breakup.

