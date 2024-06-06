“Disgrace”; “Fire Roberts or we boycott” - Dodgers fans outraged after team drops series against a struggling Pirates squad 

Wednesday's game saw the Los Angeles Dodgers lose 10-6 against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. It was the Dodgers' second consecutive loss in their three-game series with the Pirates, leaving them just one game away from getting swept.

The Pirates showcased their offense prowess, starting their 7-0 lead in the second inning. The Dodgers opened up with Shohei Ohtani’s two-run homer, his 15th of the season, in the third inning.

Andy Pages also hit a homer in the fifth inning bringing in a run. In the sixth inning, Pirates catcher Yasmani Grandal allowed a passed ball, giving Jason Heyward the chance to score a run.

Will Smith’s RBI single gave Freddie Freeman a chance to score a run in the seventh. Gavin Lux’s single in the eighth inning set the final score of the game.

Dodgers fans were quite unhappy with the team’s loss and took to X/Twitter to vent their frustrations:

“This team either sucks at pitching or sucks at hitting every other day,” a fan said.

“Fire Roberts or we boycott,” another fan said.

“Disgrace,” another fan wrote.

Many more fan reactions continued, with some speculating that the Dodgers might get swept:

“Yeah we are getting swept this weekend,” one comment read.

“One word. The Dodgers can't win the World Series,” another comment read.

“Not enjoying this run! I'm so sick of this crap! Every single time!” one fan wrote.

The Los Angeles Dodgers offense recorded 11 hits in 39 at-bats, with five RBIs, two walks and 11 strikeouts. They are currently leading the NL West with a 38-25 record.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expresses disappointment with James Paxton's performance

Dodgers pitcher James Paxton pitched 1.2 innings, allowing six hits with seven runs while striking out two. He threw 45 pitches with 28 of them being strikes.

Discussing his performance, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said:

“The first thing I can see is he wasn’t throwing the baseball where he wanted to. There wasn’t much swinging miss so where the stuff was, in the zone, there wasn’t swinging miss," Roberts said. "So I think that those are two things you look at James, throughout his history there was command and there were swinging miss.”

“So I think tonight was one of those things that we just didn’t have either and unfortunately we just didn’t put ourselves in a chance to. We got behind eight ball early.”

The Dodgers' pitching staff allowed nine hits and 10 runs, issuing five walks and recording seven strikeouts. The Dodgers face the Pittsburgh Pirates again on Thursday in the last game of their three-game series.

