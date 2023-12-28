"Disgrace... I'm so disgusted" - MLB analyst lambasts Mets' offseason business over lack of big signings

The New York Mets went all in in 2023, but it failed spectacularly. Boasting a record payroll, they flamed out and ended up in fourth place in the NL East. They missed the playoffs by a wide margin, and that appears to have them a bit hesitant to spend big this offseason.

Thus far, with exception to losing out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto, they've been very quiet. They offered the Japanese ace a contract but have hardly been in talks with any other notable stars. That has the fan base disgruntled and one MLB insider ripping the front office.

Joe Benigno, an MLB radio analyst for the Mets, took the chance to rail on the team's management. He said via Audacy:

"Disgrace. As upset as I am about my football team, I am so disgusted with the Mets. They punted on the year last year, they hosed the fans completely last year. They traded [Max] Scherzer, fine, trade Scherzer. They should have never traded [Justin] Verlander. He didn’t want to leave…if they would have held onto him, they probably would have at least had some meaningful games late in the year."

He believes it's been mismanagement for a while. It was understandable that they wanted to get some assets, but Benigno can't believe prized acquisition Justin Verlander was shipped away. He believes it's only been downhill since.

MLB insider destroys Mets' front office

Joe Benigno has had enough of the New York Mets, and he doesn't believe it's going to get better any time soon. He's not thrilled by their lack of action and he's even less thrilled by their front office hirings.

The Mets have been quiet

He continued, ripping the team's addition of David Stearns for the front office.

“They bring in Stearns, ‘Oh he’s from New York, he’s a Met fan, he’s this smart guy.’ You bring this guy here, and I really believe they brought this guy here to run the Mets like a small-market team.”

He went on to blast the team for not spending any money on premier players this offseason:

“Cohen lost all this money last year, he’s still paying guys that aren’t on the team, and he had to pay this ridiculous luxury tax, and what do we got? We got nothing! What are they doing to build up the offense? Can you sign Justin Turner? Can you sign J.D. Martinez? Can you look at Cody Bellinger? Of course not!”

Cody Bellinger and others are still available, but the Mets don't seem to have any urgency towards signing a star to turn their fortunes around.

