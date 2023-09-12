Have the Mets agreed terms with David Stearns? MLB insider reports deal is imminent

The New York Mets have made a big change, agreeing to terms with David Stearns. The front office executive is going to become the president of baseball operations at Citi Field.

David Stearns is a baseball executive who formerly served as the president of baseball operations for the Milwaukee Brewers. That's the role he will be fulfilling with the Mets.

Andy Martino reported:

"The Mets and David Stearns have reached an agreement for Stearns to become the team's president of baseball operations after the regular season ends, according to league sources."

This is not a position the team previously had employed. The Mets do not currently have a president of baseball ops, so Stearns is not replacing anyone per se. He's coming into a new role with the team.

This new role will not come to fruition until the end of the season, either. Stearns will not officially be a member of the organization until the season closes.

Why the Mets brought in Andrew Stearns

The New York Mets have had a disastrous season. They entered the season with the highest payroll in the entire league and by the Trade Deadline were cleaning house. A team with Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo, and many other stars shouldn't be in that position.

The Mets have struggled mightily

Things went awry, and there were rumors that Verlander didn't like their analytics department. This is likely a big reason why Stearns, heralded as one of the best executives in the game, is being brought in.

The front office personnel failed this offseason. Their big signings didn't really work out, and they traded them away. Neither Verlander or Scherzer, nor David Robertson after a trade to the Marlins, are on the team anymore.

They're trying to refresh and contend again in the near future after the utter failure of 2023. Stearns will be instrumental in helping Billy Eppler, Steve Cohen and company right the ship in New York.

A change in philosophy may be needed, and that's what David Stearns can represent. A fresh face is also a good thing most of the time.