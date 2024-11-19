"Disrupt locker room dynamics" - MLB insider wary of Corbin Burnes fitting with Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts without deferred deal

Former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes is considered to be best starting pitcher in the free market this year. But MLB insider Robert Murray reckons he may not be a good fit for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Among multiple teams in pursuit of Burnes, latest reports suggest that the Orioles and the Dodgers are the frontruners. Murray said that L.A. loves star players and will go for the pitcher for the right value.

However, with Burnes not likely to opt for a deferred contract, he suspects that it could have a negative effect in the club house. The Dodgers' biggest stars, like Shohei Ohtani, have come together to form a great working relationship this year, so adding another star in Burnes could change the team dynamics.

Murray sounded wary of Burnes' addition to the Dodgers clubhouse, saying on The Baseball Insiders:

"As far as Corbin Burnes and the Dodgers goes... he has connections to the California area and the Dodgers have a need for a starting pitching... But I don't know if I necessarily think that's the most likely fit in the entire world for Burnes."

"The Dodgers have all these star players... Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Shoehi Ohtani. With all that deferred money, adding a star player and potentially with that player not having deferred money could disrupt the locker room dynamics."

Selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2016 MLB Draft, Curbin Burnes made his major league debut with them in 2018.

Over the next six years, he established himself as one of the best pitchers in the country, making four All-Star appearences and winning the NL Cy Young award in 2021. The 30-year-old was traded to the Baltimore Orioles in February this year and now enters the market as a free agent.

MLB insider says that market is open for Corbin Burnes despite Orioles and Dodgers interest

As the speculation around RHP Corbin Burnes continues, MLB insider Jon Morosi has said that the Baltimore Orioles and the Los Angeles Dodgers are the two leading candidates. He also added:

"Nothing is getting finalised yet, he is still having a lot of interest around the major leagues... By no means is this a two-team race."

After an impressive season Baltimore last year, it's not wonder that the Orioles are keen to sign Burnes. Meanwhile, the Dodgers are in need of starting pitching, and you can never count them when it comes to signing stars.

However, with huge interest from other clubs, it won't be surprising if Burnes chooses a different team altogether.

