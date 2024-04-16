DJ LeMahieu Injury Update: Yankees infielder slated to begin minor league assignment, expects to play "less than five games"

It might not be long before fans will see DJ LeMahieu donning a New York Yankees jersey again. The veteran infielder has yet to appear in any regular season action for the club after being sidelined with a fracture in his right foot. Although LeMahieu has missed all 17 of the team's games so far this season, he could be back sooner rather than later.

According to MLB insider Bryan Hoch, DJ LeMahieu is expected to begin a minor-league assignment later this week and could soon be back in the Yankees lineup if all goes well. Although there is always a chance that could be a setback, if all goes according to plan, LeMahieu believes that he will only require "less than five" games in the minor leagues before being activated.

"DJ LeMahieu expects to begin a minor league rehab assignment on Thursday or Friday. He said @SOMPatriots has been mentioned, but that is not final. He expects to play “less than five” games before being activated." - @BryanHoch

If LeMahieu is able to return to the Yankees lineup after only a few games in the minors, it would be massive for the club. Currently, the Bronx Bombers find themselves on top of the American League East with an impressive 12-5 record. Adding a three-time All-Star to that lineup could only make the Yankees offense even more menacing for their opponents.

LeMahieu's potential return to the New York Yankees lineup could come at an opportune time given the fact that his replacement was also placed on the IL. Veteran speedster Jon Berti was acquired from the Miami Marlins as a replacement for DJ LeMahieu, however, he has since been placed on the IL with a left groin strain.

"Yankees Place Jon Berti On 10-Day IL, Designate Josh Maciejewski" - @mlbtraderumors

Yankees manager Aaron Boone says DJ LeMahieu's return will likely not affect Anthony Volpe's spot in lineup

Entering the 2024 regular season, it appeared that LeMahieu was slated to be the New York Yankees lead-off man, however, his placement on the IL scratched that idea. In the meantime, manager Aaron Boone has had a few players take the lead-off spot, including Gleyber Torres and Anthony Volpe.

"When DJ LeMahieu is ready to return, Aaron Boone said he is "probably not taking Anthony [Volpe] out of the leadoff spot." - @BryanHoch

Anthony Volpe has remained in that spot, something that Aaron Boone says will likely continue once LeMahieu returns to the lineup. The 35-year-old will likely bat somewhere near the top of the order however given his abilities at the dish.

