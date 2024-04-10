"It’s happening the kid leading off" - Yankees fans hyped as Anthony Volpe batting top of lineup for first time as team looks for Marlins s

New York Yankees slugger Anthony Volpe has gotten off to a stellar start this year. Through 11 games, he is hitting .375 with three doubles, two home runs, and three stolen bases.

His hot offensive production has certainly been a reason the team looks strong to start the year. Manager Aaron Boone has rewarded Volpe by batting him leadoff in Wednesday's series finale.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gleyber Torres had been batting leadoff for Boone to start the start of the season, but he is only hitting .214. With the three-headed monster of Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, and Anthony Rizzo hitting 2-4, Volpe can certainly set the tone.

Yanks fans have been demanding Boone to pencil in Volpe at leadoff. Now, they get their chance to see their young star shine at the top of the lineup.

"It's happening the kid is leading off" - one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Well deserved leadoff for AV. Let's sweep" - another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Could be the best 1-2-3 in baseball" - posted another.

Fans seriously consider their three-headed monster as being the best in baseball. They are certainly up there with the best of them.

"Very excited for that" - said another fan.

"Volpe leadoff thank you!" - said another.

"Let's bring out the brooms" - said another.

The Bronx Bombers will look to complete the three-game sweep of the Marlins on Wednesday evening. Given how Miami has looked this season, this one could be over rather quickly.

Anthony Volpe and the Yankees are cruising

New York Yankees - Anthony Volpe (Image via Getty)

Going into Wednesday, the Yankees have secured a 10-2 record, putting them atop the American League East. They have the best record in the league, with the Los Angeles Dodgers being the only other team with 10 wins.

The Yanks have had no issues pushing runs across the board. They are currently ranked 12th in terms of runs per game with 4.92. That could certainly rise with the Anthony Volpe switching to leadoff.

The Bronx Bombers have not just gotten the job done offensively, they have been great on the mound this year too. They are ranked second in the league with a team ERA of 2.48.

This team looks focused on making the postseason this year. Once Gerrit Cole can return to the mound, there will not be many teams who will be able to stop this juggernaut.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.