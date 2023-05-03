DJ LeMahieu: Top 3 trade destinations for the former MVP finalist

Since making the jump to the New York Yankees, DJ LeMahieu has been a solid contributor on both sides of the ball. Since joining the Bronx Bombers in 2019, LeMahieu has won two Silver Slugger Awards and a Gold Glove Award, as well as finishing inside the top five for American League MVP voting.

So why would the Yankees ever consider trading him? DJ's age, injuries, and a contract that will take him until he is 38 years old could be reason enough for New York to move on. DJ LeMahieu is set to make $15 million every season until the end of the 2026 season.

While it is nowhere near some of the contracts that have aged poorly in the past, Albert Pujols' deal with the Los Angeles Angels, for example, it could potentially enter that realm.

Rob @Rob_B5199 Imagine wanting to trade DJ LeMahieu for a "salary dump" smh Imagine wanting to trade DJ LeMahieu for a "salary dump" smh

Here's a closer look at the top three landing spots for DJ LeMahieu if the Yankees decide to move on before the end of his contract.

The Miami Marlins could be a destination for DJ LeMahieu

If the New York Yankees wanted to trade LeMahieu away, it's unlikely that they would send him to a World Series contender, this is where the Miami Marlins come in. The Marlins have proven recently that they are willing to make trades to improve their lineup, however, they are still far from contention.

LeMahieu would not only improve the Marlins, but he is the exact type of player that the team has targeted in recent years. This offseason, Miami sent Pablo Lopez to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for 2022 batting champion Luis Arraez.

trade for DJ LeMahieu next, please Mark Feinsand @Feinsand Yuli Gurriel appears to be moving toward a deal with the Marlins, sources tell me and @brianmctaggart . Nothing finalized. Yuli Gurriel appears to be moving toward a deal with the Marlins, sources tell me and @brianmctaggart. Nothing finalized. The 2021 AL batting average leader after getting the 2022 AL batting average leadertrade for DJ LeMahieu next, please twitter.com/Feinsand/statu… The 2021 AL batting average leader after getting the 2022 AL batting average leadertrade for DJ LeMahieu next, please twitter.com/Feinsand/statu…

The Marlins also have several pending infield free agents such as Yuli Gurreil, Jon Berti, and Garrett Cooper, so LeMahieu's years of team control could be attractive.

The Chicago White Sox could be an intriguing partner for the Yankees

If the Chicago White Sox are interested in landing LeMahieu, they have plenty of trade options that could force the Yankees to make a splash. One of the most highly sought-after trade targets this season is Tim Anderson, who may be someone that New York would consider acquiring in a deal for their infielder.

"What would it take it get Tim Anderson in Pinstripes? (other than releasing or trading Josh Donaldson) #RepBX #Yankees" - @WeintraubCole

The Arizona Diamondbacks are a team on the rise

The Arizona Diamondbacks are one of baseball's most exciting up-and-coming teams thanks to their young stars Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas, and Gabriel Moreno. The addition of LeMahieu could help push the Diamondbacks into playoff contention for years to come.

Arizona also has two expensive contracts expiring at the end of the season, so LeMahieu's contract will not be difficult to take on. Evan Longoria ($16,666,667) and Nick Ahmed ($8,125,000) are set for unrestricted free agency, which would also open roster spots for the three-time All-Star.

