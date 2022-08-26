"Do we boo judge opening day???" "Aaron Judge will immediately be facing his old team" - MLB Twitter mulls Aaron Judge's fate as New York Yankees face SF Giants in the 2023 season opener

The New York Yankees will play all 30 MLB teams next season for the first time in history. The Yankees begin their 2023 campaign against the San Francisco Giants on March 30 at Yankee Stadium. After a three-game opening series against the Giants, the team will host the Philadelphia Phillies before going on the road to play the Baltimore Orioles.

This will be the first year with a new league format that sees every team play every other team at least once during the season. With the opening game set against the Giants, fans are now debating whether Aaron Judge will remain a Yankee come Opening Day.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks



Opening Day is at home against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, March 30. Here's the full 2023 MLB schedule: The Yankees will play all 30 teams for the first time ever next seasonOpening Day is at home against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, March 30. Here's the full 2023 MLB schedule: atmlb.com/3clo93h The Yankees will play all 30 teams for the first time ever next seasonOpening Day is at home against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, March 30. Here's the full 2023 MLB schedule: atmlb.com/3clo93h https://t.co/D6FXSyBDro

With so much uncertainty regarding Judge's new contract, fans are speculating whether Judge will be present at Yankee Stadium on Opening Day. Also, if he is on the field, will he be wearing pinstripes or, very possibly, Giants black and orange?

Rocha Entertainment @RochaENT_YT “High drive Left field…it is OUTTA HERE! Welcome to San Francisco Aaron Judge as he goes deep against his former team on opening day” “High drive Left field…it is OUTTA HERE! Welcome to San Francisco Aaron Judge as he goes deep against his former team on opening day”

With contract negotiations at a standstill between Judge and the New York Yankees, a switch to greener pastures is a real possibility next year.

If Judge does decide to move on from the Yankees, it seems highly unlikely he will end up on a small-market team. That leaves the New York Yankees star only a few options considering his massive salary and demands. The San Francisco Giants, along with the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, are heavy favorites to sign the four-time All-Star.

Ryan W. Neal @ryanWneal

Not only can I ride my bike there in 10 minutes, but I'll get to watch Aaron Judge take the field in a San Francisco uniform! KNBR @KNBR



knbr.com/2022/08/24/gia… The Giants will play every team in the AL for the first time ever The Giants will play every team in the AL for the first time everknbr.com/2022/08/24/gia… First Giants game of 2023 is in Yankee Stadium!!Not only can I ride my bike there in 10 minutes, but I'll get to watch Aaron Judge take the field in a San Francisco uniform! twitter.com/KNBR/status/15… First Giants game of 2023 is in Yankee Stadium!! Not only can I ride my bike there in 10 minutes, but I'll get to watch Aaron Judge take the field in a San Francisco uniform! twitter.com/KNBR/status/15…

The release of next year's schedule has some Giants fans speculating the deal is already done.

Czer @BigCzer



#SFGameUp @SFGiants @NBCSGiants @Yankees The San Francisco Giants will kick off the 2023 season vs. NY Yankees at Yankee Stadium and I just realized Aaron Judge will immediately be facing his old team. #FutureGiant The San Francisco Giants will kick off the 2023 season vs. NY Yankees at Yankee Stadium and I just realized Aaron Judge will immediately be facing his old team. #FutureGiant #SFGameUp @SFGiants @NBCSGiants @Yankees

The New York Yankees may regret not locking up the Aaron Judge deal before the season started. The outfielder's value has risen due to an historic season where he leads the league in home runs and is the favorite for the American League MVP.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge is the frontrunner for AL MVP after an historic season

Aaron Judge reacts after hitting a home run against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium.

Hal Steinbrenner made an offer to Aaron Judge of $213 million for seven years, which Judge turned down. The timeline of the offer may have been a factor for the 30-year-old, who is apparently looking for a long-term deal.

Chris Dixon @cdixon25 How much do you think Hal and Cashman are dreading negotiations with Aaron Judge now? How much do you think Hal and Cashman are dreading negotiations with Aaron Judge now?

With Mike Trout's massive $426 million, 12-year deal, and Mookie Betts' $365 million, 12-year deal, Judge may feel shortchanged by the Yankees offer. Yankees fans are placing the blame for this debacle squarely on the shoulders of Hal Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman.

sen. kyrgyz cinnabon @mackdubya why are so many giants beats and fans pushing for aaron judge? hes going to cost eleven billion dollars and hes never going to produce like this again especially in san francisco why are so many giants beats and fans pushing for aaron judge? hes going to cost eleven billion dollars and hes never going to produce like this again especially in san francisco

The question asked now: If Judge were to end up on the Giants come Opening Day, would Yankees fans boo their one-time hero?

Judge enters free agency holding all the cards. If he decides to move on, he will have his pick of teams. He leads the offense in almost every category, and his stock has skyrocketed over the past five months.

The New York Yankees have relied heavily on Aaron Judge. With the trade deadline working out poorly for the team, Hal Steinbreener and Brian Cashman are under a lot of pressure. If Judge does return to New York next season in a different jersey, fans will most likely blame the management, not the player.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt