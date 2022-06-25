“Do not call yourself a Braves fan and hate on this man,” “Once a Brave, always a Brave” - Atlanta Braves fans welcome back Freddie Freeman to Truist Park by defending him from haters

Former Atlanta Braves star Freddie Freeman returned to Truist Park tonight for the first time since signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason. He got emotional before the game even started.

During the pregame press conference, Freeman fought through tears to tell reporters how much his time with the Braves organization meant to him. He sobbed while reminiscing about winning the World Series last year.

Freeman also said that getting through the weekend in Atlanta was going to be tough.

“I don’t even know how I’m gonna get through this weekend, to be honest,” said Freeman during the pregame press conference.

Freeman received a standing ovation upon entering the Truist Park field to accept his World Series ring from Braves manager Brian Snitker.

Some Twitter users speculated that Freeman would be greeted by hundreds of boos from the home crowd. This couldn't have been less true.

Through it all, Freeman was saluting the fans with tears in his eyes. His lips can clearly be seen mouthing the words "thank you" over and over again. And that's exactly what loyal Atlanta Braves fans tweeted about during the welcome-home ceremony.

One user said only real Braves fans support Freeman.

And this fan thinks Freeman will always be a Brave.

Atlanta Braves fans react to Freddie Freeman's return to Truist Park

Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman returned to Truist Park today to play his former team, the Atlanta Braves.

One user blames the Braves' management for Freeman leaving during the offseason. In their words, they're "cheap."

El Tortuga Games @ElTortugaGames @Tedakin @DaveWeyandt @MLBONFOX @Kelly_Crull And freeman was very clear the years were what mattered to him. The Braves are cheap man. Look at their revenue vs payroll spending. That gap is insane. It’s just the facts @Tedakin @DaveWeyandt @MLBONFOX @Kelly_Crull And freeman was very clear the years were what mattered to him. The Braves are cheap man. Look at their revenue vs payroll spending. That gap is insane. It’s just the facts

Braves fans were clearly aching to see Freeman this season. Truist Park sold out tonight on his return.

Reggie Chatman Jr. @ReggieChatman Tonight's attendance for Freddie Freeman's return: A sellout crowd of 42,105 Tonight's attendance for Freddie Freeman's return: A sellout crowd of 42,105

This fan also thinks Freeman will be a Brave forever. In their words, "Once a Brave, always a Brave."

Jared Surber @JSurb33 @Braves @Dodgers I hope Freddie has a long and successful career, but let’s get one thing straight..he will always be a Brave to the core and he will never look right in any other uniform @FreddieFreeman5 I hope Freddie has a long and successful career, but let’s get one thing straight..he will always be a Brave to the core and he will never look right in any other uniform @FreddieFreeman5 @Braves @Dodgers

Some fans haven't been quite so receptive. This one wants Matt Olson to show up Freeman in tonight's game.

🎧 @BRAVESARECHAMPS Matt Olson can be the hero of Freddie Freeman's night. Make it happen! Matt Olson can be the hero of Freddie Freeman's night. Make it happen!

Here's another Matt Olson fan ripping into Freddie Freeman.

Hustle Westbrick @xxHeHasRisenxx Matt Olson was a better signing than Freddie Freeman. Hand up I was wrong. Matt Olson was a better signing than Freddie Freeman. Hand up I was wrong.

This user called Freeman a "class act," which is a nice change from some of the haters throwing shade at him.

Rhett Riviere @RiviereRhett I am not a Braves or a Dodgers fan. But Freddie Freeman is a class dude and plays the game the right way and handles himself with nothing but class. Huge fan. @FreddieFreeman5 I am not a Braves or a Dodgers fan. But Freddie Freeman is a class dude and plays the game the right way and handles himself with nothing but class. Huge fan. @FreddieFreeman5

The fans also deserved some credit for their hospitality tonight. It was a true Southern welcome for the superstar.

At the time of writing, the Los Angeles Dodgers are up 4-1 against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning.

