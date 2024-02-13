"Do not offer me that because I'm gonna have to take it" - Former Marlins president recalls Giancarlo Stanton's reaction to $325,000,000 deal

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton made his debut with the Miami Marlins in 2010 and went on to sign a 13-year, $325 million contract in November 2014. Recently, on the "Foul Territory" podcast, former Marlins president David Samson recalled how Stanton reacted to the historic contract.

The contract conversations initially went with Stanton asking how the Marlins would be competitive going forward.

"So we go into the room at the Beverly Hills Hotel, and then we're talking. He's asking us questions about the team, 'Are you trading players? Are you signing players? If you sign me, are you going to have room to build around me?' All this other stuff, and we're going back and forth. Finally, I just said, 'Giancarlo, come here.' We left the room, he and I, five minutes, literally five minutes," Samson said.

Samson then finally told him the number, which was never offered to any baseball player at that time:

"'I know you don't want to be here. I know you're frustrated with us. I know you're frustrated with losing, But I also know that you're coming off an HBP.

"I know you're going to be back, and you know you're going to be back. But are you sure? What's the number?' I looked at him, and I said, 'Here's a record never been done. How about $325 million over 13 years? How can you say no to that? I don't know if I can offer it, but if so, how can you say no?'"

Samson then added how Stanton reacted to the trade:

"What he didn't know at the time is Jeffrey and I had spoken about it, and Jeffrey said, 'You're authorized. Give him an offer that he has to say yes to.' And we came to 325/13. Giancarlo Stanton looked at me and said, 'Oh God, don't offer me that. Do not offer me that because I'm gonna have to take it, David. Don't do it.' I said, 'Gee, we don't want you to go. We're offering it to you,' and he took it."

How did Giancarlo Stanton perform for the Marlins after the extension?

After signing the most lucrative contract extension with the Marlins, Giancarlo Stanton had a season-ending hand injury in June, limiting him to 74 games in which he hit 27 home runs with a batting average of .265.

In 2016, Stanton played 116 games for the Marlins, batting .240 with 27 home runs and 74 RBIs. His best season came in 2017 when he won the NL MVP award for his exploits. He concluded the season with 59 home runs and 132 RBIs, and his batting average was .281.

However, his MVP season attracted big-market teams. On Dec. 11, 2017, the New York Yankees traded Stanton and cash considerations from the Marlins for Starlin Castro, minor leaguers Jorge Guzmán and José Devers. Since then, Giancarlo Stanton has been a staple of the New York Yankees lineup.

