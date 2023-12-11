Dodgers 40-man roster: Assessing team's loaded squad after Shohei Ohtani's blockbuster signing

The LA Dodgers sent shockwaves around the globe after signing Shohei Ohtani in a record-shattering $700 million 10-year deal on Saturday. However, the 2020 World Series winners will need to make some moves, as their 40-man roster is full.

They need to clear out space to register the Japanese two-way phenom, who is slated to serve as a DH for the Dodgers. They also need to make space for a reported deal with veteran reliever and two-time World Series winner Joe Kelly, who signed a one-year deal with his former team earlier this month.

Following the blockbuster deal for Ohtani, reports have emerged of the Dodgers being involved in a deal to send two unnamed players to the Yankees.

"Dodgers working on trade with Yankees to create spots on 40-man roster for Shohei Ohtani and Joe Kelly, sources tell The Athletic. Expectation is the Yankees will receive two 40-man players for a prospect not on their 40. Names not yet known."

Dodgers discussing trade with Yankees to free spots on 40-man roster

The NL Giants need to make space in their 40-man roster after adding Nick Frasso, Landon Knack and Hunter Feduccia to their roster last month to protect them from being picked up by other teams in the Rule 5 Draft.

The Dodgers' 40-man roster reached its limit after their reunition with five-time Gold Glove winner and veteran OF Jason Heyward earlier this month.

The Yankees recently acquired star slugger Juan Soto in a seven-man trade with the Padres, freeing up space on their 40-man roster. Although there hasn't been any name linked to the Yankees, the Dodgers might let go of players like Victor González, Bryan Hudson or Gus Varland.

Aaron Boone's team is looking to add depth to the Yankees' bullpen and might target the Dodgers' pitching staff.

