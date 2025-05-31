Dodgers ace Blake Snell reveals his all-time top-5 MLB players & rappers ft. Ken Griffey Jr. & The Notorious B.I.G.

During last offseason's free agency period, Blake Snell chose to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The two sides agreed to a five-year, $182 million contract with a $10 million club option for the 2030 season.
He made only two starts this season before experiencing shoulder inflammation and being moved to the IL. The lefty is currently on the 60-day IL as he tries to get his shoulder healthy and ready to go.
As Blake Snell has a lot of time on his hands while trying to recover from injury, he joined the MLB Network's Play Ball. During his time on the program, he was put on the spot. He was asked to reveal his all-time top-5 MLB players and rappers.
"Griffey's going to be #1. Barry Bonds will be #2. 'The Big Unit,' Randy Johnson will be #3. Ichiro will be #4. #5, 'Big Papi,' David Ortiz," said Snell.
Snell's all-time top-5 MLB players' list includes some of the arguably best players that have ever played the sport. Players like Ken Griffey Jr. and Barry Bonds were able to transcend the entire sport during their time.
"#1, we'll go with Biggie. #2, we'll follow up with Pac. Nas, 50 Cent, [and] Roddy Rich" he added.
For rapper's, the Dodgers pitcher puts The Notorious B.I.G. at the top spot. He follows that up with Tupac, Nas, 50 Cent, and then Roddy Rich rounding out the five-spot.
Blake Snell and other pitchers' injuries have put the Dodgers in a difficult spot
A move to the 60-day IL was not what the Dodgers or Blake Snell envisioned after making the contract official. He was supposed to be a high-level starter, right alongside Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow.
Now, the club has neither Snell nor Glasnow in the starting rotation. Glasnow is also dealing with inflammation in his shoulder, but recently threw a bullpen session under 20 pitches on May 23.
Fortunately, the Dodgers have gotten one pitcher back from the IL, and that is their other lefty, Clayton Kershaw. He had surgery on his left knee and foot during the offseason and has made six starts so far.
While the Blue Crew came into the season with a ton of hype, they need their rotation to get healthy. They are not as formidable with some of their top pitchers dealing with shoulder inflammation.