Dodgers big day: Mookie Betts blasts first ST homer, Roki Sasaki racks up first K as a Dodger, Austin Gauthier delivers clutch & more

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the hottest team in Spring Training after the reigning World Series champions defeated the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday for their fifth win on the bounce.

The game marked a special occasion for Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki, who made his Cactus League debut on Tuesday. It wasn't a perfect game for the NL West team but they had plenty of positives from the game.

Here are some of the highlights from their 4-2 win over the Reds on Tuesday.

Mookie Betts blasts first ST homer

Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts got off the mark in spring after smoking his first home run of Spring Training against the Reds on Tuesday. Betts hit a solo home run off Reds starter Chase Petty in the bottom of the third inning to put the Dodgers on the board.

The former MVP drove in a run with his solo shot in his three plate appearances on the night. He joined fellow MVPs Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman, who got off the mark with home runs last week.

Roki Sasaki racks up first K as a Dodger

The biggest talking point of the night was 23-year-old Japanese ace Roki Sasaki's Spring Training debut for the Dodgers. Sasaki, who was signed by the Dodgers this offseason, was electric from the mound in his first game of spring.

Sasaki pitched out of the bullpen in his first game after compatriot Yoshinobu Yamamoto started the game against the Reds. The pitching sensation pitched three scoreless innings, striking out five batters and allowing just two hits in a strong showing.

Renowned for his electric pitches, the young hurler clocked four pitches over 99 mph, with his first pitch being his fastest of the night at 99.3. Sasaki is reportedly in line to start Game 2 of the Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs later this month.

Austin Gauthier delivers clutch

Dodgers prospect Austin Gauthier was one of the reasons for the team's 4-2 win against the Reds. With the game heading towards a tie, the 25-year-old drilled a go-ahead single in the bottom of the eighth inning against Brandon Komar.

His RBI single in his first at-bat helped the Dodgers to a three-run surge in the eighth inning with the NL West team coming from behind to win their fifth game on the trot.

Gauthier was invited to Spring Training last year as well and played second base on Tuesday. He can play in the outfield too and if he can impress with his outings, a potential utility role could be on the cards for the 2025 season.

