Dodgers catcher woes deepen as Dalton Rushing exits game after scary leg injury, joins Will Smith on IL

The LA Dodgers are losing depth behind the plate after catcher Dalton Rushing exited Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. In the sixth inning, Rushing fouled-tipped the ball on his leg and dropped to the dirt in pain.Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and the medical trainer rushed to the field and attended the catcher. He was helped off the field and was replaced by Ben Rortvedt.With primary catcher Will Smith already out for the weekend, the Dodgers might have to bring someone from the minors to cover for the position if Rushing heads to the injured list.Before going off, Rushing was 0-for-2 in the game. The Dodgers lost the game 2-1 after the Orioles' Samuel Basallo hit a walk-off home run against Tanner Scott in the ninth inning.Dalton Rushing's injury classified as lower right leg contusionAfter taking a hit on his right lower leg (knee/upper shin area) in the sixth inning, Dalton Rushing was unable to put any weight on his right leg. The Dodgers confirmed that the injury is a lower right leg contusion. Given that Rushing was unable to leave the field on his own, it can be a worrying sign and further imaging will be required to determine the full extent of his injury.Dodgers primary catcher Will Smith is dealing with a bone bruise in his right hand. He sustained the injury during Wednesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. A CT scan has ruled out any fractures. Smith is expected to be held out through the weekend.“{Manager}Dave Roberts specified that Will Smith is dealing with a bone bruise in his right hand, and conceded that the catcher will likely have to manage it the rest of the season,” Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic said on Friday.The Dodgers will hope Rushing and Smith are available in the coming weeks as they are in the final stretch of the regular season, battling off a surging Padres for the NL West title.