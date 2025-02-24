"Dodgers would crush this team," "Rafael Devers isn’t going to love this one” - Fans react as Bryce Harper builds a 162-0 team with MLB filter

Bryce Harper is an All-Star outfielder for the Philadelphia Phillies, and he is one of the most recognizable players in the game. Harper is also someone who enjoys having fun, and that was what he set out to accomplish on X on Feb. 23.

Harper was playing around with the MLB filter on X and attempted to build an MLB team that would go 162-0. He left the team up on the screen the entire time, and that let to some interesting fan reactions.

"Bryce Harper tries to make a 162-0 baseball team with the MLB filter…but leaves the team up from the start of the video 😭"

Harper included a number of current MLB All-Stars on his fantasy roster and also included himself on the team. Despite having some great players on the roster, some fans believe that it couldn't compete with a real team.

"Dodgers would crush this team" -@therealJohnk89 commented.

Other fans commented on the post too, and they disagreed that this team could beat the Dodgers, and some even questioned his selections.

"That team would finish third in the NL West," one fan commented.

"He's a clown," another fan commented.

While much of the focus from fans was on the entire team chosen by Bryce Harper, there was one notable selection that caught fan's attention.

"Devers isn't going to love this one" -@SCteej commented.

Rafael Devers recently made headlines when he revealed that third base was his position with the Boston Red Sox, despite the team signing Alex Bregman. There were other fans who saw Harper's selection and commented on it.

"Even Harper knows where Breggy should play" -One fan commented.

"Putting Breg at 3rd over Devers is wild" -Another fan commented.

Bryce Harper gives young Rockies outfielder a huge compliment

In the TikTok video that was posted by Bryce Harper, most of the players that he chose were easy to explain. His team was full of future Hall of Famers, but he also gave a huge compliment to Brenton Doyle of the Colorado Rockies.

"Brenton Doyle is nasty, bro," said Bryce Harper.

The Colorado Rockies have not been a competitive team over the last few seasons, but that hasn't stopped Bryce Harper from noticing the young outfielder. It's clear that Harper was choosing his friends on his fantasy team, but his comment on Doyle shows that he knows the game of baseball really well.

