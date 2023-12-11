This past weekend saw Shohei Ohtani change the future of baseball forever. The two-time American League MVP signed the richest contract in North American sports history, agreeing to terms on a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

That being said, the Los Angeles Dodgers are yet to make the Shohei Ohtani signing official. Although the terms of the deal have been agreed to, Dodgers fans are waiting for their next superstar to be introduced by the team. However, even though the club has not yet announced Ohtani, they did make the signing of Joe Kelly official.

Even though Joe Kelly has become a fan favorite among Los Angeles Dodgers fans, the news has erupted for a small detail missing from the photo that the team shared. In the photo of Kelly, the number 17, which he has previously worn for the club, was noticeably absent, something that has fans hyped.

For many, the absence of Kelly's jersey number suggests that 17 will be the one that Ohtani will be donning for the club this upcoming season.

Although it remains to be seen when the club will introduce Shohei Ohtani, many Dodgers fans have taken to social media to theorize that the missing number means that announcement is coming soon.

Once official, Shohei Ohtani will form arguably the greatest trio in MLB history

Unless something occurs (cue Carlos Correa's free agency last year), it appears that Ohtani will soon become a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. This move will not only give the two-way sensation the most lucrative contract in MLB history but will have him become part of arguably the greatest trio in the sport's history.

Ohtani will now line up next to the likes of Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman on a nightly basis. Combined, the trio has won a total of four MVP Awards and 17 All-Star selections.

