Dodgers fans are on cloud nine as the team secures the services of Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani in a groudbreaking 10-year, $700 million deal, marking the largest contract in the history of North American sports. The announcement, made by Ohtani on Instagram, has sent shockwaves through the baseball world, capping off a whirlwind free agency that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Expand Tweet

Ohtani’s decision to join the Dodgers comes after intense speculation and a wild day that initially led many to believe he might be heading to the Toronto Blue Jays. However, the 29-year-old phenom decided to stay close to home, opting for the crosstown rival Dodgers, leaving fans in awe of the blockbuster deal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The great one has arrived!" - Posted one fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Shohei Ohtani exceeded his expected contract even after his recent surgery.

The historic contract reflects Shohei Ohtani’s unparalleled two-way brilliance, showcasing his abilities both as a pitcher and a hitter. Despite facing injury setbacks, including a recent right elbow surgery, Ohtani’s on-field performance has been nothing short of exceptional. In the 2023 season, he led the American League with 44 home runs, an MLB-best 1.066 OPS, 95 RBIs, 102 runs, and 20 steals, solidifying his second career AL MVP Award.

LA Dodgers fans, who have been eagerly awaiting a marquee signing, now find themselves celebrating the arrival of a player who has redefined the boundaries of what is possible on the baseball diamond. Ohtani’s arrival is not only a significant boost for the team’s on-field performance but also a marketing sensation, given his unique skill set and global appeal.

"The Homerun seats at Dodger Stadium just got more exciting!" - Posted another happy fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The $700 million contract, with an average annual salary of $70 million, surpases previous records and establishes a new benchmark in the world of sports contracts. Ohtani’s commitment to the Dodgers is met with excitement and high expectations from fans, who hope his presence will propel the team to further success and potentially bring an end to the franchise’s postseason drought in recent years.

As Dodgers fans revel in the news of Ohtani’s signing, the baseball world is left anticipating the impact of this historic deal on the landscape of the sport and the fortunes of one of the most stories franchises in MLB history.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.