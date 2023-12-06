Fans will witness one of the most anticipated free agency signings this offseason when two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani makes his decision. This offseason has been highlighted by where and how much Ohtani will sign, and rumors are all over the place.

Ohtani and his team are approaching his unrestricted free agency with as much discretion and secrecy as possible, with the star saying that if a club were to expose information about negotiations, it could hurt their odds of signing him. Enter Dave Roberts, who apparently did not get the message.

The Los Angeles Dodgers manager has taken flak from fans for spilling the beans on a recent "secret meeting" between the club and Shohei Ohtani at Dodger Stadium a few days ago. The blunder may have ramifications for the negotiations, something fans believe could cost Roberts his job.

Considering that the two-time American League MVP is expected to sign the most lucrative contract in MLB history, there have been some hurdles for teams to overcome. The star's desire to keep things under wraps is one, and fans now fear that Dave Roberts may have hurt the team's chances.

Entering the offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers were the heavy favorites to sign Shohei Ohtani as the two-way superstar has been linked to the club all season. However, in recent days, teams such as the Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs have all emerged as legitimate threats to sign Ohtani.

Although signing Shohei Ohtani would likely change a franchise forever, it's difficult for teams to simply offer a contract that is expected to be north of $500 million. Not only do the teams have to consider handing out a contract unlike anyone has ever signed before, but hopeful clubs are having to cater to the demands of the Japanese star, something that Roberts may have ignored.

Many believe that the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes are blocking the offseason from rolling along

It goes without saying, but Shohei Ohtani is the biggest name on the open market. However, several free-agent hitters and pitchers appear to be awaiting the conclusion of the Ohtani sweepstakes before signing with a team.

Young Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is already one of the stars who are expected to sign after Ohtani lands a contract. Other big-name players without deals who may be blocked by the Ohtani saga include Cody Bellinger, Blake Snell and Matt Chapman.

