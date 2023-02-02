Tony Gonsolin, an All-Star pitcher, and the Los Angeles Dodgers came to an agreement on a two-year, $6.65 million contract on Tuesday, avoiding an arbitration hearing. In 2023 and 2024, Gonsolin will receive $3.25 million and $3.4 million, respectively.

Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to terms with All-Star RHP Tony Gonsolin on a two-year contract through the 2024 season for $6.65 million. The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to terms with All-Star RHP Tony Gonsolin on a two-year contract through the 2024 season for $6.65 million.

Based on a scoring system where he receives one point for each start or a relief appearance of three and a third innings, his compensation in the second season may increase by up to $3 million, with $500,000 being awarded for each of the following points: 14, 16, 18, 20 and 28.

"Secured our guy," Curlyxz tweeted.

Ericb336 @ericb336 @Dodgers Hoping for many great years ahead from Tony. @Dodgers Hoping for many great years ahead from Tony.

"What a bargain. Solid deal," ChowMein7 tweeted.

For winning the Cy Young Award this year, ranking second or third in the vote, or fourth or fifth in the standings, the pay for 2024 would also increase by $1,125,000, $625,000 and $500,000, respectively.

David @Lakersx17 @Dodgers W but trade him for burnes @Dodgers W but trade him for burnes

Tony Gonsolin is back with the Dodgers

Fabian Ardaya @FabianArdaya



2023: $3.25 million

2024: $3.4 million



The deal has escalators for 2024’s base salary based off starts in 2023: $500K each for 14, 16, 18, 20, 24 and 28 games starts.



Deal also includes Cy Young bonuses. Fabian Ardaya @FabianArdaya Dodgers say they signed Tony Gonsolin to a two-year, $6.65 million deal. Avoids arbitration. Dodgers say they signed Tony Gonsolin to a two-year, $6.65 million deal. Avoids arbitration. Tony Gonsolin’s contract breakdown, per source:2023: $3.25 million2024: $3.4 millionThe deal has escalators for 2024’s base salary based off starts in 2023: $500K each for 14, 16, 18, 20, 24 and 28 games starts.Deal also includes Cy Young bonuses. twitter.com/fabianardaya/s… Tony Gonsolin’s contract breakdown, per source:2023: $3.25 million2024: $3.4 millionThe deal has escalators for 2024’s base salary based off starts in 2023: $500K each for 14, 16, 18, 20, 24 and 28 games starts. Deal also includes Cy Young bonuses. twitter.com/fabianardaya/s…

On Jan. 13, the parties exchanged compensation demands. Tony Gonsolin asked for an increase from $720,000 last year to $3.4 million this year, while the Dodgers offered $3 million.

In 24 starts last year, the 28-year-old right-hander had a breakout season, going 16-1 with a 2.14 ERA and 119 strikeouts. Gonsolin's 11-0 record and 2.02 ERA in the first half helped him be selected for his first All-Star Game. In franchise history, he had the best final winning percentage (.941).

Since leaving Saint Mary's College after being selected in the ninth round of the 2016 draft, Gonsolin has spent portions of four seasons with the Dodgers. He has played 59 games and has a 26-6 record with a 2.51 ERA. During a season that was cut short by the pandemic, he helped the Dodgers win the 2020 World Series.

Dodgers Tailgate @DodgersTailgate Tony Gonsolin is getting a whiff 31 percent of the time he throws his splitter.

Tony Gonsolin is getting a whiff 31 percent of the time he throws his splitter. https://t.co/y7Kibc0lLE

"Tony Gonsolin is getting a whiff 31 percent of the time he throws his splitter," DodgersTailgate tweeted.

In the midst of Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler's injury struggles, he supported the rotation. He was among the leaders in the major league ERA for a significant portion of the summer. He also appears poised to be crucial to the team's postseason objectives.

However, the right-hander sustained a forearm issue in late August, which prevented him from making more than one regular-season start and hindered him in Game 3 of the NLDS.

Doug McKain @DMAC_LA



The Great Catsby has posted a 1.64 ERA through this first 5 starts.



Tony Gonsolin's splitter is a special pitch.The Great Catsby has posted a 1.64 ERA through this first 5 starts. #Dodgers Tony Gonsolin's splitter is a special pitch. The Great Catsby has posted a 1.64 ERA through this first 5 starts. #Dodgers https://t.co/mTcaPIV01C

"Tony Gonsolin's splitter is a special pitch," DMAC_LA tweeted.

In 2021, when Buehler had similarly qualified for arbitration a year earlier as a Super Two player, the Dodgers agreed to a comparable agreement with him. The Dodgers are counting on Tony Gonzalez to fill the vacuum left by Buehler's expected absence in 2023 as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

Poll : 0 votes