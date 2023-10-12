The Los Angeles Dodgers choked in the postseason again, as they were swept by their divisional rivals Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS.

Much of the blame can be credited to a lackluster offense comprising stalwarts like Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, who were unable to have any impact on proceedings.

Often the best players are used as a scapegoat when a team fails. Both Betts and Freeman have been out of form this postseason. They went 1-21 in the series, with the Dodgers managing just six runs in the three games with the Diamondbacks.

Mookie Betts has been the primary leadoff hitter for LA. In the regular season he batted with an average of .307 and recorded 39 home runs. He also set the MLB record for most leadoff RBIs and the Dodgers record for most home runs from the same position.

As for Freeman, he batted with an .331 average and was just shy of the NL batting title. He did more than his primary job as a contact hitter, setting the record for most doubles in Dodgers history. He was key in driving home crucial runs for the Dodgers.

However, all that was invisible during the three games against the Diamondbacks, as the pair dished out a subpar performance. In the third game, they went 0-4 each, with fans calling them out on social media. They were furious as both players have multi millon dollar contracts.

"Yes! Freddie and Mookie are simply not owning up to those high dollar salaries. They are probably more responsible for putting up atrocious numbers and choking in clutch moments (which are scarce). Freddie and Mookie have been garbage and I’m not afraid to say it!"

"Trade mookie betts and freddie freeman immediately."

Mookie Betts unable to deliver on promise for Dodgers

After the second game when Betts and Freeman faced the same criticism, the former had promised a better performance. In the post-game interview, he had said:

"For me and Freddie, that’s kind of our role, and we’re not doing it. I take ownership in that. We just have to figure out a way, man. There are no excuses."

Unfortunately for Mookie, that wasn't to be. The slugger is now 6-44 in postseason games since the team's NLCS loss in 2021 against the Atlanta Braves.