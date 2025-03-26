Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes drops promising update on Mookie Betts ahead of Opening Day

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Mookie Betts has been dealing with a mysterious illness. Over the last few weeks, he has been unable to keep physical food down, losing over 20 pounds.

It cost him his opportunity to open up the season in Japan against the Chicago Cubs. However, he did make his return to the lineup in the final exhibition games against the Los Angeles Angels.

LA's GM Brandon Gomes provided a positive update regarding his slugger. He is set to get a little extra work in on Wednesday before the Dodgers take on the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

"Yeah, he's put sme of that [weight] back on. He got throught yesterday feeling good. He's going to face some arms today and try to get a few more at-bats. So, I'll go watch his live BP here shortly," said Gomes.

Gomes stated that Betts would get in a few more at-bats on Wednesday off live arms. The slugger wants to be as ready as possible after spending the last few weeks at home.

"He definitely came out of yesterday feeling good, and he's in good spirits. Hopefully we're trending up and get this behind us" he added.

Gomes is hopeful that the worst of this is behind Betts. No GM wants to go into the season with their shortstop's status cloudy, but the club does have Miguel Rojas just in case.

Dodgers slugger Mookie Betts reveals he feels ready to go

Los Angeles Dodgers - Mookie Betts (Photo via IMAGN)

During the 2024 season, Mookie Betts was stellar. He played in 116 regular-season games, hitting .289/372/.491 with 19 home runs and 75 runs batted in.

While some were doubting his readiness for the season opener, Betts doubled down that he feels good. He revealed that once he steps inside the foul lines on the diamond, he is good to go.

He has already penciled himself in the lineup for Thursday. However, he will not be the only Dodgers player who missed the first two games who is expected to be ready for Thursday.

Freddie Freeman has been dealing with a rib injury that has cost him some time already this spring. He was in the lineup for the club's last two exhibition games and is set to make the home opener.

L.A. meets up with the Detroit Tigers for their home opener on Thursday. After that, they take on the Atlanta Braves in a tough start to their 2025 season.

