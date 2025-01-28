Dodgers GM provides insights into Roki Sasaki's development and rotation plans

With the Los Angeles Dodgers winning the race to sign Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki, GM Brandon Gomes spoke about the plans for the young pitcher for the upcoming season.

The 23-year-old is an established star in Japan's NPB and was posted to the MLB market as one of the most coveted international free agents this offseason. On the Baseball Isn't Boring podcast, Gomes described the club's plans on Sasaki's devlopment [19:08 - 28:50]:

"I think the biggest thing is getting our trainers, performance staff, pitching coaches, actually geeting our hands on him. Now it's about getting him in and talking to him along the way, making this very clear that this is a partnership.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So obviously you've been incredibly successful, there are things that you have done that you want to keep doing. Great, let us know. Here are things that we thing could help, let's all be open and collaborative because there is no one way to do things."

Talking about the Dodgers' six-man rotation this year, Gomes spoke about how it will help Sasaki adjust to life in the MLB:

"We are going to get him ample rest and it's going to be something that we continue to evaluate along the way. Obviously when Shohei is back, it's just easier for us to do that and get extra rest when needed. ... We have the flexibility on the front end with our depth and the number of guys that we have.

"It's challenging but you can definitely do it. It's prioritizing how to make sure guys ease their way into it and making sure you're setting them up for success."

Roki Sasaki's high profile free agency in the MLB came to an end earlier this month when he joined the Los Angeles Dodgers. Despite his reputation and record as the pitcher in the NPB, Sasaki is eager to earn his place in the lineup by showing his stuff.

Roki Sasaki is joining two countrymen in the Dodgers rotation - Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. While Yamamoto showed flashes of brilliance from the mound last season, Ohtani is yet to pitch for the Dodgers after joining them a year ago. It promises to be an exciting season ahead as the three Japanese stars prepare to take the MLB by storm.

Watch: Roki Sasaki pledges support to the people of LA in introductory speech with the Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers introduced their latest Japanese player Roki Sasaki in a press conference at Dodger Stadium last week.

The pitcher expressed his excitement in joining the team and shared a message of support with the people of LA amid the wildfires ravaging the city:

"Los Angeles is facing challenging and difficult times right now, and as a member of the Dodgers starting today, I am dedicated to give my best and strive forward together with the people of this city."

Expand Tweet

Hailing from Japan, Roki Sasaki is no stranger to natural disasters and has experienced a few himself.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback