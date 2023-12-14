At this point of the offseason, it appears that a potential trade of Tyler Glasnow to the Los Angeles Dodgers seems like a foregone conclusion.

Although both the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers have expressed interest in the potential blockbuster move, the additional pieces involved may be stalling the negotiations.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Tampa Bay Rays have been offering veteran outfielder Manuel Margot along with Tyler Glasnow to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a collection of valued prospects.

"My understanding is the Dodgers aren't that enthused about Manuel Margot. They'd be more enthused if it was Randy Arozarena, but that's a lot more prospects.

"I'm not sure if Margot will be part of this package." Heyman this morning on the reported Tyler Glasnow trade" - @BlakeHHarris

Although the Tampa Bay Rays are reportedly open to moving Randy Arozarena in a potential blockbuster trade, it would cost the Los Angeles Dodgers several more top prospects.

"The Dodgers are discussing a trade in which they would get RHP Tyler Glasnow and OF Manuel Margot from the Rays for RHP Ryan Pepiot and OF Jonny Deluca, sources tell @TheAthletic .

"Deal not complete. Changes possible. Financial exchange likely. On it: @Bnicklaus7 , @AzoulayHaron" - @Ken_Rosenthal

According to earlier reports, the Dodgers were offering prospects Ryan Pepiot and Jonny Deluca, but they would need to greatly sweeten their supposed offer to land both Arozarena and Glasnow.

Tyler Glasnow would be a massive upgrade to the Dodgers pitching staff

The Los Angeles Dodgers set the MLB on fire by signing Shohei Ohtani to the most lucrative contract in North American sports history.

Nevertheless, the Dodgers will still need to make several moves this offseason, particularly to their pitching rotation, as Ohtani is not expected to pitch at all next season.

If the Dodgers are able to land Glasnow, it could greatly improve their pitching rotation, which has a few vacancies. It remains to be seen what Los Angeles does with their own free agent pitchers Julio Urias and Clayton Kershaw, but landing Tyler Glasnow could make one or both expendable.

