Dodgers Injury Update: Dave Roberts sheds light on recovery timeline for Clayton Kershaw and Blake Treinen

While the Los Angeles Dodgers have come out strong to start the year, they have been bitten by the injury bug. They have multiple key players who are currently on the IL.
Clayton Kershaw has been an arm they have been missing since the season began. He is working his way back from left toe and left knee surgeries he had during the offseason.
He has gotten back to baseball activities and is progressing well. Kershaw is scheduled to make his second rehab start on Tuesday. It is unclear whether he will be pitching in Double-A or Triple-A on Tuesday, potentially weather-related.
While one is getting ready to return, the Dodgers watched one of their key relievers go to the IL. Blake Treinen has been placed on the 15-day IL after experiencing some tightness while warming up.
Treinen first felt something during his latest outing, which was last Sunday against the Chicago Cubs. The club tried to give him some rest, but he felt the tightness again on Friday night while in the bullpen.
In place of the injured Treinen, the Blue Crew has activated Evan Phillips. Phillips has yet to make his 2025 season debut after a rocky year in 2024, where he nearly held a career-low -0.6 WAR.
The Dodgers are looking for another key lefty to make his return
The Dodgers had another monster offseason, signing guys like Roki Sasaki and Blake Snell. However, after just two starts, Snell had to be placed on the 15-day IL due to shoulder inflammation.
These injuries can be tricky to recover from, and it is not what the organization wanted to see. Despite that, the hard-throwing lefty is progressing to being back in the rotation.
Manager Dave Roberts mentioned that he had played catch on Monday, throwing about 30 pitches at 90 feet. Although he looked good, Snell still has a way to go.
There is no telling whether he will need to make a rehab start or not. That is something that will depend on how long he is out for, according to Roberts. So, there is no concrete timetable for him to return.
With Snell down, the club has gone to Landon Knack and Bobby Miller. Unfortunately, both pitchers have been sent down. Miller struggled against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, giving up six runs in three innings.