Dodgers make bold move on former Reds’ All-Star reliever Alexis Diaz after 4-game losing streak

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going through a surprise slump, compounded by a series sweep against the Houston Astros over the weekend. Following a blowout loss against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, the Dodgers made a bold move to strengthen the bullpen.

The Dodgers bullpen has been utilized more than manager Dave Roberts would have liked this season because of injuries to several starters, including Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell.

The bullpen was called into action early on Monday after ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto failed to make it out of the first inning in the series opener against the Brewers.

Following a 9-1 beatdown, the Dodgers called up veteran All-Star reliever Alexis Diaz. He was traded to the Dodgers by the Cincinnati Reds in late May and has been playing his trade with the team's Triple-A affiliate since.

He was added to the roster ahead of Tuesday's game against the Brewers with the series on the line. Diaz posted an alarming 12.00 ERA for the Reds before his trade this season. He joins the Dodgers bullpen after a 9.64 ERA in six appearances for Oklahoma City.

"There’s been some good, some not so good," Roberts said of Diaz. "Just trying to be consistent with the delivery. I think the arm still works. The stuff is still good. But the consistency of strike-throwing is what we haven’t seen yet from Alexis."

Dodgers slump to fifth consecutive loss, drops second series in a row

The Dodgers' losing streak extended to five games after a 3-1 loss to Milwaukee on Tuesday. Veteran ace Clayton Kershaw went six innings deep, conceding two earned runs.

The Dodgers pitched Alex Vesia and Kirby Yates from the bullpen and while the duo kept the Brewers down to just one run, the offense failed to back them, slumping to a second consecutive series defeat.

Brewers rookie sensation Jacob Misiorowski was lights out from the mound. Although he conceded a solo home run to Shohei Ohtani in the first inning, he pitched five scoreless innings after that to keep the Dodgers at bay. He ended the night with six innings, conceding one run and 12 strikeouts.

