Dodgers manager Dave Roberts backs Clayton Kershaw for NLDS Game 4 start despite shocker vs. D'Backs: "The only option"

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has had his playoff record much maligned over the years. He's been a premier starter for this generation, but he has struggled more often in the playoffs. That continued again in 2023.

He recorded just one out in his 2023 debut, giving up six earned runs to give the Arizona Diamondbacks a lead they would not relinquish. In other words, the game was almost over before it began.

Despite that, and his other playoff meltdowns, he has the full faith of Dave Roberts, his manager. The struggling ace would be in line to start a Game 4 if the series got that far.

Roberts said:

“For me, that's the best option, and I see it as the only option.”

The Dodgers have a very thin rotation due to injury and Julio Urias' arrest recently. Kershaw was one of the mainstays, and he has struggled once again. The veteran pitcher, who could return if the Dodgers can push the series that far, has his manager's faith.

Dave Roberts backs Clayton Kershaw for Game 4

Should the Arizona Diamondbacks win the next two games, the series would be over. That would prevent Clayton Kershaw from pitching again, but if they are able to win one of the next two, they'd have Kershaw ready to go for a key Game 4.

Clayton Kershaw struggled

That may not incite confidence in Los Angeles Dodgers fans, but it does with Dave Roberts. He has seen the ups and downs of Kershaw's lengthy career, and he knows what the playoffs are like.

And yet, he believes the team is in safe hands with Kershaw. For him, it's the best option the team has to win that game if it comes to that. The team will need better performances than Kershaw's from Game 1 to get to that point, but if they do, it will be Kershaw's chance to shine.

His playoff struggles are well noted, but he's also been a top lefty pitcher for over a decade. The Dodgers will hope to get his better days when he returns.