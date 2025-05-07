Dodgers manager Dave Roberts breaks silence on Teoscar Hernandez injury timeline

It has been a torrid start to the 2025 campaign for Teoscar Hernandez with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The two-time All-Star has been thriving behind the team's headling trio of Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts, posting an MLB-leading 34 RBI through 33 games this season.

Unfortuantely for the Los Angeles Dodgers and for Teoscar Hernandez himself, the club will be without him for the foreseeable future. On Wednesday, the team announced that it would be placing Hernandez on the 10-day IL with what they are calling a Grade 1 adductor strain. It is a brutal blow for the powerhouse club, which has already dealt with a fair share of injuries already this season.

Manager Dave Roberts spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of the team's matchup against the Miami Marlins, providing some more clarity on the superstar's injury and potentially how long they may be without him.

"It's a Grade 1 adductor and you know, Teo doesn't come out of baseball games. So obviously it's gonna be inactive for a while and I don't really know a time table. I think that's all contingent and when he starts back up again, but unfortunately, we're going to lose him for a little bit," Roberts explained.

The 32-year-old has been a major piece of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup this season and now Dave Roberts and the rest of the coaching staff will need to get creative with the lineups moving forward without Teoscar Hernandez around.

"I just think 'its going to be a bit of a platoon-based roster right now and we will kind of go from there," Roberts said. "Certainly going to be weeks but I just don't know how long I mean. I really don't know," He added about Hernandez's potential absence.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have recalled James Outman to add some depth after Teoscar Hernandez hit the IL

The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled James Outman from Triple-A for their series with the Miami Marlins after placing Teoscar Hernandez on the 10-day IL. While Outman has struggled with consistency throughout his Major League career, he has shown promise in the past and will have yet another opportunity to prove that he belongs on the MLB roster.

Last season, James Outman appeared in 53 games for the club and was given the opportunity to cement himself in the lineup. Unfortunately for Outman, he posted a disappointing .147 batting average with 4 home runs and 11 RBI before being sent down. He will need to look more like the 2023 version of himself, which he hit 23 home runs and 70 RBI, if he wants to stick with the big club.

