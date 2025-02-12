  • home icon
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gives major update on Shohei Ohtani's rehab plans

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified Feb 12, 2025 18:54 GMT
Plenty of baseball fans are more than ready to see Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani this season. After a year of being used as the team's designated hitter, he is expected to return to the mound.

However, it is going to take Ohtani a bit to ramp up. He is coming off surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder and neither Ohtani nor the front office are looking to rush him back.

For Ohtani, manager Dave Roberts said he will not pitch in any Cactus League Games this spring. He will also not go on a rehab assignment before he takes the mound as he will be used as the DH.

The last time Ohtani pitched came back in August 2023. So, there could certainly be some rust, but luckily he is part of an exceptional rotation that can hold things down until he is ready.

The Dodgers have an All-Star rotation ft. Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell, and Roki Sasaki

Los Angeles Dodgers - Shohei Ohtani (Photo via IMAGN)
Los Angeles Dodgers - Shohei Ohtani (Photo via IMAGN)

The Dodgers have been lucky enough to add quality pitcher after quality pitcher over the years. It started with Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Tyler Glasnow, now they have Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki too.

This is a starting rotation that most MLB front offices can only dream of having. On paper, L.A. has five guys who could be used as aces on other teams.

So, there is no rush in trying to bring Ohtani back to the mound. They have the talent to keep opposing teams at bay until Ohtani can knock the rust off.

Manager Dave Roberts has already announced Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get the ball on Opening Day. He also stated that Roki Sasaki will pitch at some point in Japan but has not named him the Game 2 starter yet.

