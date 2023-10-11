Despite facing elimination in the NLDS, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts remains optimistic. The Arizona Diamondbacks won the first two games of the series, putting the Dodgers in a precarious position.

The losses took place on the Dodgers' home turf, adding to the sting. As the series shifts to Arizona, the Diamondbacks are one win away from sealing their ticket to the NLCS.

Dave Roberts evoked memories of the past to instill hope in an interview, according to ESPN. Roberts drew parallels to the 2020 NLCS where the team rallied from a 3-1 deficit against Atlanta.

“Some of our guys have been in this spot before as far as facing elimination,” Roberts said.

The manager did acknowledge the Diamondbacks' incredible performance in the postseason. Yet, he retained a hopeful outlook.

"They’re playing good baseball, and we’ve got to find a way to flip the script", Roberts said.

Can the Dodgers make a comeback and win Game 3 of the NLDS against the Diamondbacks?

Comparisons between the past and present Dodgers' rosters might be misleading. During the 2020 NLCS comeback, players like Clayton Kershaw, and Walker Buehler were at the helm and were in good touch.

This season presents a different narrative, especially for Kershaw who grapples with disappointing performances. The challenge for Dave Roberts is ensuring pitchers like Bobby Miller foster the same level of confidence.

The silver lining for Game 3 is that veteran Lance Lynn will be the starting pitcher. His experience could prove pivotal for the Dodgers. The Diamondbacks have chosen rookie Brandon Pfaadt to take the mound.

Offensively, the team is hoping that stars Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman regain their regular season form. The batting unit needs a spark to ignite their offense.

The Dodgers will take the field again on Wednesday night, with their season hanging in the balance.