Dodgers manager hails Shohei Ohtani as a 'superhero' for delivering in the biggest moments

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani makes the game look easy. While baseball is a game of failure, the two-way phenom does not do much failing while he is on the diamond.

In his return to the Tokyo Dome, he went 3-for-8 with a double, RBI, and a home run. He hit his home run in Game 2, which just scraped over the wall in right/center field.

Ohtani always seems to show up when the lights are at their brightest. This is something that manager Dave Roberts has noticed, and compares his slugger to a "superhero."

"I know Shohei puts his pants on just like we all do, one leg at a time. But if there's ever a superhero, I think Shohei just seems like a superhero. In the biggest of games or the biggest of moments, he seems to always deliver," said Roberts.

No moment ever seems too big for Shohei. Whether that is in the MLB, World Baseball Classic, or in Japan, he has continued to rise past expectations. Everyone in Tokyo was there to see him, and he once again delivered.

"Everyone here tonight came to watch Shohei perform and put on a show. Like Shohei does, he always seems to deliver. It was a great moment for everyone and for him to hit a home run here at the Tokyo Dome" he added.

Ohtani and the Dodgers took both games from the Chicago Cubs during the Tokyo Series. They now head back to L.A. with an undefeated record over their heads.

Not everyone was convinced Shohei Ohtani blasted his first home run in Tokyo

Los Angeles Dodgers - Shohei Ohtani (Photo via IMAGN)

Shohei Ohtani delivered his first home run of the season in Game 2 of the Tokyo Series. It was a solo shot to right-center field off Nate Pearson that just got up over the wall.

Not everyone was convinced that his home run actually cleared the wall. Some believe that he got some added help from the fan in the front row which went unnoticed.

Both Fox announcers suggested that a fan had interfered with it, but the home-run call stood. It gave the Dodgers a 6-2 lead in the fifth inning and that would be the last run the team scored.

They went on to beat the Cubs by a score of 6-3. They took both games in Tokyo and now prepare for a series against the Detroit Tigers.

