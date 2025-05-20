Dodgers manager makes crucial announcement on Roki Sasaki’s recovery 

LA Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shared the latest update on Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki. The young right-hander has been out since May 13 after he was placed on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder impingement.

It was in his final two starts that he started to get shoulder discomfort and following that the Dodgers shut him down from throwing.

Now, in the latest update, Roberts said Sasaki will start playing catch after the Dodgers begin their road trip, in which they'll face the New York Mets at Citi Field and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field for a three-game series each before returning home to take on the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium.

Earlier last week, Roberts shared a concerning development about Sasaki. He confirmed the reason why Sasaki has been in the low 90s instead of touching 100, which he did in Japan, was because of a shoulder impingement.

“No, I think that’s what it is. That was the diagnosis through the MRI and also the symptoms he was reporting.” Roberts said via ProFootballNetwork.com. “So basically, he’s shut down on throwing to calm that down. Then he’ll build up the strength and stabilize the shoulder. I just don’t know when the timeline is, but it’s going to be quite some time.

“You’re talking about shutting down the throwing, building up, and then ramping back up as a starter. It’s a patience play, but also a prudent play to kind of appreciate the short-term and long-term health of Roki," he added.

Before going down with an injury, Sasaki pitched 34.1 innings, posting a 1-1 record and 4.72 ERA.

Dave Roberts gets candid on number of Dodgers pitchers on injured list

The Dodgers are once again hit with several pitchers already on the injured list before the second month of the 2025 season completes. Between the bullpen and the starting rotation, it's the latter that has been affected most.

Despite that, the Dodgers continue to win, holding a 29-18 record that leads the NL West ahead of the likes of the San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants.

“You know, it’s funny, I had no idea that’s how many pitchers we had on the injured list. I think that’s a little of a superpower because I just kind of figure out who’s available and how we’re going to win that night," Roberts said. "I think our guys have really bought into that instead of opening things up for an excuse. If you do that and start to look at this list, it’s daunting.

“We just show up every day to win a baseball game. One thing I do like is that it’s given some of the younger players some opportunities they might not have had before," he added.

Most pitchers listed are on the 60-day IL due to major surgeries or ongoing rehab, including Michael Kopech, Emmett Sheehan, Kyle Hurt, Blake Snell, Blake Treinen, Brusdar Graterol, River Ryan, Gavin Stone and Michael Grove.

