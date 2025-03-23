Dodgers manager raves about managing “potentially the greatest player” in MLB

Shohei Ohtani starred once again as the Los Angeles Dodgers started their 2025 title defense with a win, giving manager Dave Roberts another opportunity to praise the Japanese star.

Ad

The 24-year-old recorded two hits in Game 1 of the Tokyo Series and followed it up with his first home run of the season in Game 2. After winning both games against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo, Roberts said that Ohtani is arguably the best player the game has ever seen.

Since his then record-breaking $700 million move to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani has cemented his status as the biggest baseball player of his generation. Well-known for his two-way abilities, Ohtani played the designated hitter role of the Dodgers in 2024 and won his first World Series. In a historic regular season, the three-time MVP recorded the first ever 50-50 season in the MLB.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ohtani has started his second season with the Dodgers right where he left off last year, making them the favorites to win the championship again. In an interview with Baseball Is Dead's Jared Carrabis, manager Dave Roberts was asked if he ever got tired of answering questions about Ohtani. He replied:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I don't. It's funny is you know people always go, hey Doc, you get tired of being asked about 'the steal'? I'm a part of history in Boston so for me, I don't.

"So with Shohei Ohtani in the sense of, I get to manage potentially the greatest player that ever played this game. So, absolutely not. I'd rather be that then how is it facing Shohei Ohtani? So I'm in a good position."

Ad

Since joining the MLB 2018, Shohei Ohtani has reached unprecented heights of global stardom.

Nonetheless, he has maintained his impressive output every time he takes the field. He's now aiming to defend his first World Series title this year, and the odds are in his favor.

Shohei Ohtani's heartwarming reunion with Decoy after the Dodgers' triumphant return from Tokyo

Shohei Ohtani has returned to L.A. after winning both games of the Tokyo Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers and is now back with his dog Decoy.

Ad

Soon after his return, Ohtani posted photos of the clay bowls, which were made and gifted to him by teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto. One bowl was made specifically for Decoy, and pictures of the canine companion eating from the bowl has gone viral on social media.

Expand Tweet

Ohtani faces his former team, the Los Angeles Angels, in three Spring Training games before resuming the MLB season with a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers at home.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback