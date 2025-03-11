Dodgers manager reveals plans for managing Shohei Ohtani's workload with playoffs already in mind

Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers are once again a strong contender to win the 2025 World Series, a year after winning a title in 2024. Roberts should have an even better team this season, especially with superstar Shohei Ohtani set to make a return to the mound.

The Dodgers have been quiet about their plans for Shohei Ohtani as they want to take things slow in getting him back as a pitcher. Speaking on the Foul Territory podcast on Tuesday, Roberts not only discussed his Dodgers team, but also got into the plan for Ohtani.

“So the main thing is we get his rehab right. It's his second Tommy John. We have complete trust with Shohei," Dave Roberts said (41:53 onwards)

Roberts was quick to point out that Ohtani has already had to go through Tommy John surgery once before, and that has allowed him to come up with a better plan. He went on to discuss his conversations with the superstar, and the goal to have everyone healthy by October:

"The conversations are always evolving and free flowing. We just felt that the intensity of games coming off of left shoulder surgery, ramping up the workload with the bat, his prep to kind of step off the gas a little bit with the progression of the pitching was smart and prudent.

"And so we've always talked about certain players that the main thing for us is to be as well prepared for October."

Dave Roberts announces starting rotation until Shohei Ohtani returns

With Shohei Ohtani not starting the season healthy, it's going to force manager Dave Roberts to shift the starting rotation a bit. Speaking on the Dodgers Territory podcast, Roberts announced that Dustin May will be the fifth starter to begin the season due to an injury to Tony Gonsolin:

"As far as the fifth starter, I think it's Dustin because he's pitched well, getting back, Tony with the little hiccup, just not being able to build up, I think Dustin makes a lot of sense."

Shohei Ohtani and veteran Clayton Kershaw are both going to return to the starting rotation at some point, giving Roberts more options to start game. The starting rotation until then will feature Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki.

The Dodgers are set to open the season on March 18 against the Chicago Cubs in the Tokyo Series.

