Dodgers' Miguel Rojas reveals plan as Luka Doncic joins LA Lakers

Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas, who endeared himself to the Los Angeles fanbase during his two stints with the club, pitched his plans about one of the most seismic moments in US sports in recent memory.

The 35-year-old said that he's planning to watch his favorite NBA player in the league, newly minted LA Laker Luka Doncic.

Miguel Rojas expressed his desire to watch Doncic play for the Lakers (miggyslocker/Instagram)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Have to come to watch my favorite player in the league right now @lakers," said Rojas on Instagram.

In a move that shocked many the Dallas Mavericks shipped away the 25-year-old Doncic to the Lakers in exchange for star big man Anthony Davis and other players in a three-team trade with the Utah Jazz.

Trending

Rojas has publicly shared his support for the Lakers. Last season, the Dodgers shortstop was spotted wearing the late Kobe Bryant's jersey before a game. Rojas has also worn sneakers of Bryant's shoe line during warm-ups in the 2024 World Series.

Miguels Rojas' selfless move for Dodgers rookie

Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas used to rock the No. 11 jersey for the reigning World Series champions. However, on hearing the news that NPB phenom Roki Sasaki might fancy wearing that number, he gave it up. Rojas revealed that the move was to help the team land the young fireballer.

Rojas will wear the No. 72, which he wore during his rookie days for the Dodgers, with Sasaki to don the No. 11 in honor of his idol Yu Darvish. When asked about what he wanted from Sasaki as a return for his favor, Rojas gave a simple reply.

Expand Tweet

"I'm not looking for anything. I'm happy just to see him feel comfortable and feel good. When a guy is coming from a different country, I want them to feel comfortable in the clubhouse," said Rojas in a presser.

The infielder added that another championship would be much appreciated.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.