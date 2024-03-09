Dodgers News: Manager Dave Roberts taps Kike Hernandez at 2B amidst concerns over Gavin Lux’ play

After being forced to sit out the entire 2023 season on account of injury, Gavin Lux is attempting to readjust to the big leagues.

However, judging by some recent moves by Dodgers captain Dave Roberts, the infielder is having more trouble than anticipated.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Dodgers again will have Mookie Betts playing shortstop today but Enrique Hernandez will be playing second instead of Gavin Lux" - Bob Nightengale

According to MLB analyst Bob Nightengale, Roberts is passing Lux over for Kike Hernandez at second base ahead of the Dodgers' fixture against the Texas Rangers on March 9. Many believe the move relates to Gavin Lux' subpar play at shortstop this spring.

A 2016 Los Angeles Dodgers first-round pick, Gavin Lux hit .276/.346/.399 with six home runs, 42 RBIs and a league-best seven triples in 2022. However, the Wisconsin-native was forced to sit out all of the 2023 season after tearing his ACL early last year.

Since making his MLB debut in 2019, 169 of Lux' 283 fielding appearances have come at second base. Manager Dave Roberts has experimented with Lux at shortstop during pre-season action, but the results have not been positive from the Dodgers' perspective.

Expand Tweet

"The four balls fielded by Gavin Lux and the three balls fielded by Max Muncy yesterday" - Chad Moriyama

Although Lux has only been credited with two errors this spring, his throwing has not been up to scratch. The 26-year old has exhibited obvious struggles when fielding and has repeatedly spiked the ball into the dirt on routine plays, mostly at the shortstop position.

With Hernandez at second base, Roberts has slotted Mookie Betts into the shortstop position. Although traditionally an outfielder, Betts, a six-time Gold Glove winner, showed tremendous poise at second base and shortstop over his 86 infield appearances last season.

Gavin Lux' lack of confidence may be his largest obstacle

Recently engaged, Lux has a lot to be happy about. However, the prospect of returning to the field of play after the prolongued absence is causing him to second-guess himself.

At least that's what Dave Roberts thinks. The captain recently told CBS News:

"He's trying to be too fine with it. I don't think it's the mechanics of it. I think it's just freeing himself up to be free and be the athlete that he is."

The season is long, and it's likely that Lux will have plenty of opportunities to prove himself, as long as the necessary work is put in.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.