Former Angels manager Joe Maddon has stepped forward to support Shohei Ohtani’s claim regarding the alleged theft of approximately $4.5 million by his former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara. Ohtani claimed that Mizuhara mismanaged his finances, and Maddon, appearing on the Starkville podcast, stated his belief in these accusations.

Maddon’s credibility in the matter comes from his closeness to Ohtani while managing the Los Angeles Angels from 2020 until the middle of 2022. He emphasized the interpreter’s crucial role in Ohtani’s day-to-day business, including financial transactions, and portrayed Ohtani and Mizuhara as inseparable, underlining their tight friendship.

The former manager’s endorsement of Shohei Ohtani’s narrative provides insight into Mizuhara’s involvement with Ohtani’s financial affairs and the dynamics of their relationship. On the other hand, Maddon did not gloss over Ohtani’s agent, Nez Balelo, and the apparent lack of supervision by not being aware of such gigantic dealings.

Disparities have surfaced in Mizuhara’s public biography, casting doubt on his legitimacy in light of the controversies surrounding him. These disparities include misleading assertions regarding his educational and professional credentials. These revelations have fueled skepticism on Mizuhara’s character and reputation, bringing his past connections to baseball teams and players into question.

Ohtani’s response to the accusations highlights his shock and anger at Mizuhara’s behavior by emphasizing the betrayal of trust he feels towards someone he thought as a friend. Despite denying involvement in illegal gambling activities, Ohtani admitted that he paid off Mizuhara’s debts, which has also raised legal concerns about possible violations of California state law.

The federal government and Major League Baseball are still looking into the matter, so the true extent of Mizuhara’s actions and Ohtani’s involvement is still uncertain. However, Maddon’s support of Ohtani’s story adds weight to the narrative in support of the Japanese superstar.

