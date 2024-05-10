Dodgers News: Shohei Ohtani's jersey fetches staggering $100,000 in online auction

Shohei Ohtani's popularity among MLB fans has only risen ever since he joined the league in 2018 with the LA Angels. His popularity reached the sky when he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers last winter for a whopping 10-year, $700 million deal. Not only is he associated with a wider fanbase but also a fanbase that has deep pockets.

As per a tweet from Dodgers Nation, Ohtani's game-worn jersey was recently sold for a whopping $100,500 by the official Dodgers auction house. This was the jersey worn by Ohtani when they beat the San Diego Padres on April 13. The auction of the jersey opened on April 29 and ended on May 9.

The number is huge but given Shohei Ohtani's stardom and the rich LA fans, there's more than just numbers. Ohtani's merchandise value and other assets such as his first home run ball will be worth more and more as the demand in the market increases.

Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter pleads guilty to bank fraud

Last month, a boatload of controversy hit the headlines when Shohei Ohtani's attorneys accused Ippei Mizuhara, his longtime former interpreter, of stealing millions of dollars from Ohtani's bank account. This was followed by the Dodgers firing Mizuhara the following day.

Since then, a lot has happened with the charges levied against him of bank fraud. On Wednesday, Mizuhara pleaded guilty to bank fraud and filing a false tax return. This can land him in jail for as long as 33 years as arraignment is set to take place on May 14, per The Guardian.

Apart from this, Mizuhara will also have to pay back $16,975,010 in restitution to Victim A, who is assumed to be Ohtani.

“The extent of this defendant’s deception and theft is massive,” United States attorney Martin Estrada said in a statement (via BBC). “He took advantage of his position of trust to take advantage of Mr Ohtani and fuel a dangerous gambling habit.”

According to an investigation report filed, Ippei Mizuhara manipulated Ohtani's bank account and allegedly stole $16 million to settle his gambling debts. All this while keeping his client Ohtani in the dark.

