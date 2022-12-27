Dodgers Payroll: Looking at the biggest contracts on the team's roster 

While all the talk of the offseason has been centered around the New York Mets, in order to win the World Series, all National League teams will still need to go through the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Even though the Dodgers' 2022 offseason has been defined by departures, most notably Trea Turner, Cody Bellinger, and Justin Turner, they will still be a force in the National League for years to come.

Dodger Blue @DodgerBlue1958

dodgerblue.com/clayton-kersha… Clayton Kershaw explained why he isn't questioning Andrew Friedman over what's been a relatively quiet offseason for the #Dodgers

"Clayton Kershaw explained why he isn't questioning Andrew Friedman over what's been a relatively quiet offseason for the #Dodgers." - Dodger Blue

Los Angeles still boasts one of the most talented rosters in the MLB thanks to the likes of superstars Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Clayton Kershaw, and Julio Urias. That talented core helped the L.A. finish the 2022 season with a 111-51 record, winning the NL West for 9th time in 10 seasons.

Aside from having one of the most talented rosters in the MLB, Los Angeles also boasts one of the most expensive ones as well. According to sportrac.com, Los Angeles will pay an estimated payroll of $233,116,774 in 2023.

The team was on pace to be under the $233,000,000 Competitive Balance Tax, but following the reinstatement of Trevor Bauer by the MLB, the team will now slot into the first tier of the luxury tax bracket.

Howard Cole @Howard_Cole



1/ @Fangraphs already has the #Dodgers estimated 2023 payroll at $232,899,125 including Bauer. So sorry, naysayers, the team is going to go over the first CBT threshold, as I've been saying all along, and as long as that's the case, they're likely to approach level 2. At least.

"@Fangraphs already has the #Dodgers estimated 2023 payroll at $232,899,125 including Bauer. So sorry, naysayers, the team is going to go over the first CBT threshold, as I've been saying all along, and as long as that's the case, they're likely to approach level 2. At least." - Howard Cole

Veteran first baseman Freddie Freeman is set to lead the team next season as he is set to make $27,000,000. Following Freeman is Mookie Betts at $25,000,000 and Trevor Bauer at $22,537,634. While Bauer's future with the team remains unclear, the only thing that is certain is that they will now need to pay him his 2023 salary unless they are able to find a trade partner.

Mookie Betts' record deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers

In July 2020, former MVP Mookie Betts signed a historic extension with Los Angeles. The outfielder signed a 12-year, $365 million deal, setting a club record in the process. The deal also gave Betts the second most lucrative deal in MLB history, behind only Mike Trout's extension with the Angels.

Mookie Betts' deal with Los Angeles will keep him under contract until 2032, which will see him turn 40-years-old when hits the market as an unrestricted free agent again.

