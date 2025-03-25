Dodgers pitcher earns Fernando Tatis Jr.’s respect as the toughest to face

In a March 25 interview on the YouTube show "Bat Boys," San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. named Blake Treinen as the toughest pitcher he's ever faced. This comes as no surprise since the right fielder faced the LA Dodgers reliever in the NLDS last year and did not have much luck against him. Still, for Tatis Jr. to single out Treinen, having faced hundreds of pitchers in his MLB career, reflects immense respect.

Tatis Jr. started his MLB career with the San Diego Padres in 2019 and quickly became a mainstay in their lineup before growing into one of the best players in 2021. He has since been a core player for the Padres, playing a crucial role in each of their postseason runs.

Treinen began his major league career as a starting pitcher with the Oakland Athletics in 2011 before becoming a part of the bullpen with the Washington Nationals in 2015. After several ups and downs in his career, Treinen signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of 2020, where he revived his MLB career.

"Blake Treinen. He's just nasty, all his pitches are just nasty. Sinkers, sweepers, sliders, cutters, he got everything."

Looking back at the last time he faced Treinen in the NLDS last year, Tatis Jr. said:

"I think I hit a double against him, then he always gets my a**. So it's a good matchup...for him."

Heading into the 2025 season, both Fernando Tatis Jr. and Blake Treinen are crucial members of their respective teams and will no doubt face off against each other again. While it promises to be a captivating matchup, the Padres' star aims to do better this time around.

Watch: Fernando Tatis Jr. reacts to Manny Machado's home runs against the Reds in Spring training

San Diego Padres faced the Cincinnati Reds last Sunday in a Spring training game as the two teams prepare for the upcoming MLB season. In the latter stages of the game, outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. was in the middle of an interview with MLB Network when Manny Machado blasted a solo home run. Seeing the hit, Tatis Jr. reacted, saying:

"Ooh... Bomb! There you go."

Machado's home run off Reds pitcher Carson Spiers secured a 1-0 victory for the Padres. With both Machado and Tatis Jr. hitting their strides ahead of the regular season, San Diego fans have much to look forward to.

