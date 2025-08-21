Dodgers pitching coach gives major insight into Shohei Ohtani's postseason role

The Los Angeles Dodgers could put Shohei Ohtani in a new role in the postseason later this year. The three-time NL MVP resumed pitching this year for the first time since joining the NL West team.

Ohtani has been starting for the defending World Series winners amid several injuries in their rotation. While the Japanese two-way phenom has been a starter since arriving in the MLB, Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior is open to seeing Ohtani in a new role.

On Wednesday's episode of "The Dan Patrick Show," Prior said he can "absolutely" see Ohtani pitching out of the bullpen, something the Japanese star has never done in his career, during the playoffs.

"It's been discussed, and it's really understanding the rules of him coming in as a reliever and knowing of the way it's set up right now," Prior said. "As a starter, he can come out of the game and still maintain as a DH, but if he comes in as a reliever, you gotta find that line where hopefully the game is over.

"You can't put them him in the six and then take him out as a pitcher in the seventh and keep him in as a DH. So it would have to be a situation where it was probably we think the game's over and he's closing or be okay with him not hitting anymore. That would be really the only scenario Can I see it? Absolutely."

Shohei Ohtani suffered right thigh contusion after being hit by comebacker against Rockies

Shohei Ohtani's latest start against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday didn't go to plan as the Japanese star conceded five earned runs and tied a career-high nine hits in four innings.

To make things worse, the reigning NL MVP was struck on his right thigh by a comebacker from Orlando Arcia in the fourth inning. Ohtani stayed in the game after being checked by manager Dave Roberts but was replaced in the eighth inning by pinch-hitter Alex Call.

Dave Roberts remains hopeful of Shohei Ohtani's return to the lineup as a designated hitter for Friday's series opener against the San Diego Padres.

