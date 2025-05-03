Dodgers set to call up Korean sensation Hyeseong Kim to big leagues, per report

During the offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers struck a deal with Hyeseong Kim in free agency. The two sides settled on a three-year, $12.5 million deal with an option for 2028-29.
Kim did not make the big-league roster out of Spring Training. Instead, he was sent to Triple-A, where he has played well. During 28 games, he has hit .252/.328/.470 with eight doubles, five home runs, and 19 runs batted in.
Now, the slugger is set to make his Major League debut. It was reported on Saturday that the Blue Crew has called up the Korean sensation from Triple-A Oklahoma, per The Athletic.
It is unclear which role he will play for the club. He is a utility player, but many scouts believe his true talent emerges at second base, where Tommy Edman plays.
Edman has been great for the Dodgers this season, but is dealing with an injury. He has been out of the lineup since Tuesday while dealing with a stretched tendon. However, he is planning to try and squeeze back into the lineup this weekend.
In Triple-A, the slugger split his time between second base, shortstop, and center field. It will be interesting to see how the Dodgers plan to use him when he meets with the club.
Dodgers may be hinting at possible IL move with Hyeseong Kim's call-up
While Tommy Edman is working to make his way back, that is not a guarantee. Ankle injuries are hard to recover from, and it would make sense for manager Dave Roberts to be cautious with someone who has been great this year.
With Hyeseong Kim being called up, that would mean another move would have to transpire. Some insiders believe that move will be Edman heading to the injured list.
Edman has played 30 games so far this year. During that time, the former St. Louis Cardinals slugger hit .252/.295/.523 with four doubles, eight home runs, and 24 runs batted in.
Edman is right up there with Shohei Ohtani, Teoscar Hernandez, and Mookie Betts as key members of their offensive production. If he does head to the IL, Kim will undoubtedly have some big shoes to fill.
It will be interesting to see how he does when Kim steps on the field. Will big-league pitching be too much for him or will he come out and immediately shine?