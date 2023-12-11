Dodgers Yankees Trade: LA set to deal Victor Gonzalez, Jorbit Vivas to New York in exchange for Trey Sweeney to clear spot for Shohei Ohtani

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a trade that had previously been rumored. With Shohei Ohtani incoming, a 40-man roster spot was needed in Los Angeles, and the Yankees had plenty of room to spare after their various deals.

Now, the Dodgers and Yankees have officially agreed to that deal. They don't do a ton of dealing with one another, but they've come together here to meet their mutual needs.

MLB reporter Alden Gonzalez reported on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Sources: The Yankees are sending shortstop prospect Trey Sweeney to the Dodgers in exchange for LHRP Victor Gonzalez and 2B/3B Jorbit Vivas. This clears two 40-man-roster spots to make room for Shohei Ohtani and Joe Kelly."

Shohei Ohtani signed after leaving the Los Angeles Angels, but there was no spot on the 40-man roster for either him or Joe Kelly, a relief pitcher. They needed to move some prospects to make room.

The Yankees, on the other hand, had plenty of space to take on the prospects. They traded 10 players for Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo, so they had space on their 40-man roster and shipped off shortstop prospect Trey Sweeney to get the Dodgers' prospects.

Dodgers, Yankees make deal to pave way for Shohei Ohtani

Both the Yankees and Dodgers have been plenty busy this offseason. Los Angeles shattered the previous record in signing Shohei Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million deal. It's the biggest in US pro sports history.

The Dodgers needed space for Shohei Ohtani

On the other side of the country, the Yankees have been wheeling and dealing. First, they shipped three pitchers for Alex Verdugo from the Boston Red Sox, but they didn't stop there.

They then traded seven players for Juan Soto and Trent Grisham from the San Diego Padres. They had room on their 40-man roster as a result, and the Dodgers didn't. Thus, the two former rivals came together to make things work for both.

