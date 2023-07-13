Last year's trade window was dominated by the Juan Soto sweepstakes. This time around, all the attention has shifted to Shohei Ohtani.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts, a long-time admirer of Ohtani, would love nothing more than to see ‘Shotime’ grace Vin Scully Avenue.

The two-way phenom has been wreaking havoc in Major League Baseball ever since he joined the league in 2017. With a plethora of awards and records under his belt, Ohtani has become a force to be reckoned with.

Despite his seemingly never-ending list of accolades, it’s indeed a travesty that he is yet to feature in a postseason game. The Los Angeles Angels haven’t made the playoffs since 2014.

As the 2023 season comes to a close, Shohei Ohtani finds himself in the final year of his contract, and the prospect of free agency looms ahead. His primary goal is to win a World Series, and he intends to factor that into his decision-making process when choosing his next team.

Considering the Los Angeles Dodgers' recent success and their geographical proximity to the Angels, they are seen as strong contenders to sign Ohtani if he becomes a free agent in four months.

During the 2023 MLB All-Star Week in Seattle, Dodgers star Mookie Betts wasted no time in making a recruiting pitch for Ohtani. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Betts highlighted the winning culture of the Dodgers, hoping to lure Ohtani to their side.

Betts emphasized the importance of Ohtani making the best decision for himself and his family. While Betts wants him on the team, his ultimate wish is for Ohtani's happiness and well-being.

“He [Ohtani] knows the Dodgers win. We win a lot. I would love for him to come to the Dodger…I would love nothing more for him than to come to the Dodgers. But I also want him to make sure he and his family are good, make sure he does what is going to make him happy. He is going to sign for a long time, and for a lot of money. But that is not the only thing that is going to make him happy. I just want him to be happy.” - Mookie Betts (via Los Angeles Times)

It is anticipated that Shohei Ohtani will command a contract worth over $500 million, and the Dodgers are one of the few teams capable of meeting that price. Their lack of activity during the previous offseason indicated that they were preparing to make a serious run at signing him.

Furthermore, if the Angels make Ohtani available before the August 1 MLB trade deadline, the Dodgers could potentially acquire him through a trade.

The respect is mutual between Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani

The admiration between Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani is more than mutual. Following the All-Star Game, when asked about players who impressed him during the Midsummer Classic, Ohtani singled out Betts as someone who stood out.

Ohtani praised Betts for his versatility, highlighting his ability to excel both in the outfield and the middle infield.

As Shohei Ohtani's impending free agency draws closer, the race to secure his services will intensify. Time will tell where the generational talent lands, as the baseball world eagerly awaits Shotime's decision.

